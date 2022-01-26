Local sports roundup: Winona girls hoops starts season's first winning streak

The Winona girls basketball team started their first winning streak of the season on Tuesday night, defeating Faribault 41-32 for the Winhawks’ second win in a row.

Prior to Friday’s 52-32 win over Northfield, Winona had lost nine straight games.

Winona (3-11, 3-10) built up a three-point 18-15 halftime lead over the Big 9 Conference rival Falcons (0-15, 0-12).

In the second half, WSHS pulled away with a 23-17 margin to close out the nine-point victory.

Winona seventh grader Alivia Bell had 22 points to lead all scorers.

C-FC 59, Gilmanton 26

The Pirates (14-4) won a cross-divisional Dairyland matchup against Gilmanton (3-12), defeating the Panthers by 33 on their home court.

Cochrane-Fountain City built up a 31-14 lead by halftime, then outscored Gilmanton 28-12 in the second half as well.

C-FC senior Maile Gotzinger led all scorers with 17 points, joined in double digits by a 10-point game from senior Chayce Rollinger.

Rushford-Peterson 50, St. Charles 46

The Trojans (8-9, 4-6) pulled off a comeback victory on the road over Three Rivers Conference foe Saint Charles (3-14, 0-8).

At halftime the Saints had built up an 18-14 advantage, but the Trojans outscored St. Charles 36-28 in the second half to finish off a four-point come-from-behind win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewiston-Altura 77, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 59

The Cardinals (11-4) won a non-conference matchup at home against the Cougars (4-13).

By halftime L-A already had a 20-point lead, 46-26, and the Cardinals maintained that margin for the remainder of the game.

After missing the team’s prior five games, L-A senior guard Collin Bonow had a strong return with 15 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Fellow L-A senior Thomas Menk led all scorers with 29 points, while Kyle Fredrickson scored 12 and Zac Villafan added 11.

Winona 70, Faribault 37

The Winhawks (8-4, 6-3) won a road game against the Big 9 Conference foe Falcons (1-11, 1-9) by a 33-point margin.

With the win, Winona has a four-game winning streak in a strong middle-of-the-season stretch.

Senior wing Jasper Hedin had a high-scoring performance with 32 points, while junior guard Bryan Cassellius also hit double digits with 14 points.

Altoona 75, G-E-T 70

While the Red Hawks (7-8) dropped a road non-conference game against the Railroaders (6-11), it was another strong performance from G-E-T sophomore Cody Schmitz, who scored 39 points.

BOYS HOCKEY

Dodge County 7, Winona 3

The Winhawks (3-12-1) dropped a road non-conference game against the Wildcats (12-6).

Dodge County built up a 3-0 lead in the first period and held off Winona from there.

Mason Wadewitz, Ayden Ruesgen and Marshall Kitzmann all scored for the Winhawks. Caleb Ellenburg, Easton Kronebusch, Ben Motz, Teis Larsen and Chase Rumpca all notched assists in the game.

WRESTLING

G-E-T/M-M 37, West Salem/Bangor 36

The Titans narrowly won a home dual meet against West Salem/Bangor, with a single point deciding the match.

West Salem picked up the match’s only forfeit at 145 pounds, giving the team a 6-0 lead to start. WS/B’s other five wins were all pins for 36 total points.

G-E-T/M-M won eight bouts to come out on top by one.

Terek Fry pinned Landon Buehler at 113 pounds, Jackson Blaken pinned Ethan Smith at 126 pounds, Tanner Anderson pinned Isaac Corbin at 138 pounds and Bradyn Lockington pinned Hunter Anderson at 220 pounds for the Titans’ four pins in the meet.

One match ended in a major decision, with David Hiles beating Isaac Schniepp-Duffy 12-1 in the 132-pound weight class.

A trio of bouts were decided by a decision.

Justice Vaaler beat Chris Najera 11-4 at 195 pounds and 152-pounder Carson Koss defeated Isaiah Murphy 6-4.

The meet’s closest match came at 160 pounds where Ben Peterson beat Ian McBride 7-6 in a one-point match that ended up deciding the one-point meet.

