Local sports roundup: Winona girls hoops snaps nine-game losing streak

The Winona girls basketball team snapped a nine-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon, winning a 52-32 home game against Northfield.

It had been almost two months since the Winhawks (2-11, 2-10) last won, with a 54-45 road victory over Faribault on Dec. 7 as the team’s most recent win prior to this weekend.

Winona built up a 21-11 lead by halftime, and Northfield (2-13, 2-10) was unable to comeback in the second half as WSHS outscored the visitors 31-21.

Sophomore Faith Quinn led all scorers with 12 points, and seventh-grader Alivia Bell also hit double digits with 10 points.

No Northfield players scored more than seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cotter 52, Kingsland 50

The Ramblers won their first game of the year in their twelfth game, with Cotter (1-11) beating Kingsland (6-8) by two points in Winona.

BOYS HOCKEY

Northfield 7, Winona 0

The Winhawks (3-11-1, 2-8) had a tough task when facing the top team in the Big 9 Conference standings, and the Raiders (9-4-1, 7-0-1) won handily by seven goals.

Northfield scored one goal in the first period, two goals in the second then four goals in the third as the Raiders continued to play better as the game went on.

Aquinas co-op 6, Wausau East/Merrill 1

The Avalanche (5-11) snapped a three-game losing streak with a five-goal non-conference win over East/Merrill.

WRESTLING

Raider Challenge

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro and Cochrane-Fountain City both competed in the Raider Challenge tournament in Arcadia, and the Titans performed well, placing fourth out of 17 teams.

C-FC placed 16th, though both of the team’s wrestlers finished in the top half of their respective brackets.

The best individual performance from either team came in the 138-pound weight class where G-E-T/MM’s Tanner Andersen took first place, winning a 12-0 major decision over Cadott’s Kaleb Sonnentag in the finals.

A pair of G-E-T/MM wrestlers took second place, as Jackson Blaken of G-E-T/MM was runner up in the 126-pound class and Jackson Blaken took second at 220 pounds.

Three more Titans earned third-place finishes; Tyden Jones (106), Carson Koss (145) and Justice Vaaler (195).

C-FC’s best placement was a fourth-place finish in the 160-pound weight class by Sam Schutz, with Abraham Henderson taking fifth in the 152-pound class as well.

