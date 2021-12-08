Local sports roundup: Winona girls basketball picks up first win

The Winona girls basketball team won its first game of the season on Tuesday, as the Winhawks (1-2, 1-1) defeated Faribault (0-3, 0-2) on the road by a 54-45 score.

Winona jumped out to a 32-22 lead by halftime, and while the Falcons outscored the Winhawks 23-22 in the second half, it was not enough to eliminate that early deficit.

Faribault had the top two individual scorers as Aubrey Filan scored 14 points and Isabel Herda added 13 points.

However, the Winhawks had a more well-rounded scoring night with five players between eight and 12 points. Malin Keller led the team with 12, and Faith Quinn also was in double digits with 11.

Cotter 70, La Crescent-Hokah 47

The Ramblers (3-2, 3-0) trounced the Lancers (2-2, 1-1) by a 23-point margin in Winona.

Cotter built up a 42-27 lead in the first half and continued to extend the deficit by outscoring La Cresent-Hokah 28-20 in the second half as well.

Senior guard Megan Morgan led the Ramblers with a game-high 23 points, followed closely by senior forward Sofia Sandcork’s 22-point night. Senior guard Sera Speltz also hit double-digits with 13 points.

The Lancers were led by junior guard Cali Esser’s 18 points.

Rushford-Peterson 56, Fillmore Central 53

The Trojans (1-2, 1-2) went on the road and won their first game of the year, beating Three Rivers Conference for Fillmore Central (0-3, 0-2).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rushford-Peterson 61, Fillmore Central 44

The Trojans (1-0) kicked off the season with a win at home, defeating Three Rivers Conference foe Fillmore Central (1-1) by 17 points.

Senior Justin Ruberg had a strong season debut for R-P, recording a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Senior Malachi Bunke also hit double digits with 17 points.

Lewiston-Altura 72, Wabasha-Kellogg 40

The Cardinals (1-0) started the season with a road win, defeating the Falcons (0-2) by 32 points.

C-FC 73, Augusta 60

The Pirates (2-1, 1-0) won their Dairyland Conference debut, topping the Beavers (3-2, 0-1) by 13 points.

BOYS HOCKEY

Rochester Mayo 12, Winona 0

The Winhawks (1-2, 0-1) were shut out by Big Nine rival Mayo (1-1, 1-0) in the conference opener.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Black River Falls 5, Winona 1

The Winhawks (0-5) dropped a non-conference, cross-state matchup against Black River Falls by four goals.

BRF’s Lexie Hagan recorded a hat trick in the first period, then added one more goal 26 seconds into the second period during a four-goal night. Hannah Lane scored the Tigers’ final goal at 14:29 in the second.

Winona’s lone goal came at 11:28 in the third period when freshman Kelsi Rose scored off an assist by sophomore Ayanna King.

WRESTLING

G-E-T/M-M 48, Neillsville 30

The Titans won a home dual meet, defeating Neillsville with wins in eight matches compared to six by the Warriors.

Four of the G-E-T/M-M wins came by forfeit as Terek Fry (106), Brooks Johnson (120), David Hiles *138) and Tanner Andersen (145) won.

The other four wins by the Titans came from pins.

Jackson Blaken pinned Rogan Ashbeck at 1 minute in the 132-pound class. Colin Niederkorn pinned Gavyn McFarlane at 2:58 at 152 pounds. Ben Peterson won at 160 pounds with a 5:59 pin against Jayme Zvolena. Justice Vaaler pinned Damien Sampson at 3:59 in the 195-pound weight class.

COLLEGE

MEN’S HOCKEY

MSOE 6, Saint Mary’s 0

The Cardinals hit the road to face the Milwaukee School of Engineering (3-6-2), but SMU (4-8-1) got shut out by their hosts.

Following a scoreless first period, MSOE had four goals in the second period to take a commanding lead before adding two more goals in the third to close it out.

