Local sports roundup: Winona boys hoops beats Mankato East for first win

The Winona boys basketball team picked up its first victory of the season on Saturday, winning 57-49 Big 9 Conference rival Mankato East (2-3, 1-2) on the Winhawks’ (1-1, 1-1) home court.

It was an evenly matched first half, as Winona held a narrow 25-24 lead at the break.

In the second half, the Winhawks pulled away with a 32-25 performance.

Jasper Hedin led all scorers with 16 points for WSHS. The Winhawks had two more players in double figures as Charlie Vandeberg scored 13 points and Bryan Cassellius added 12.

Mankato East was led by B.J. Omot’s 13 points.

Decorah 49, Rushford-Peterson 48

The Trojans traveled down to Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and Rushford-Peterson (2-2) faced off against Decorah High, with the Vikings (5-1) winning a 49-48 game. It was R-P’s second one-possession loss in a row after the Trojans fell 47-45 in overtime against La Crescent-Hokah on Friday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mankato East 84, Winona 36

The Winhawks (1-4, 1-3) hit the road to take on Big 9 Conference foe Mankato East, and the Cougars (3-1, 3-0) defended their home court with a 48-point win.

Mankato had a trio of strong offensive performances as Mackenzie Schwein scored 21 points, Lexi Karge scored 18 and Macy Birkholz scored 17.

Winona was led by Alivia Bell, who scored 10 points.

Applington-Parkersburg 48, Rushford-Peterson 34

The Trojans girls (3-3) played in Decorah, Iowa as well, losing a 12-point game against the Falcons.

BOYS HOCKEY

Red Wing 3, Winona 2 (OT)

The Winhawks (1-6, 0-4) led 2-0 early in the third period, but the Wingers (3-3, 1-2) overcame the deficit to win the Big 9 Conference matchup in overtime.

Winona had the only goal of the second period at 12:14 when Ayden Ruesgen scored on a powerplay, with an assist by Sam Buerck on the play.

Just over two minutes into the third period, WSHS went ahead 2-0 when Caleb Ellenburg set up a goal by Aven Prodzinski at 2:26.

Red Wing got on the board at 8:34 when Casey Larson scored unassisted on a power play.

With less than four minutes left, the Wingers tied the game 2-2 on a goal by Tristan Peterson, with Larson assisting.

The Wingers closed out the game 53 seconds into overtime with an unassisted goal by Nick Wooden.

Barron 4, Aquinas co-op 2

The Avalanche scored twice in the opening period, but the Icemen (3-5) scored four straight goals to defeat the Aquinas co-op (2-6) in a non-conference game.

Aquinas took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Zander Skrede at 5:48, assisted by Calvin Gilberston and Brennan Dirks.

About three minutes later, the Avalanche made it 2-0 with a powerplay goal by Casey Keane. Ethan Meyer and Joseph Baranowski assisted on the play.

The Icemen scored once in the second to cut the Aquinas lead to 2-1 heading into the second intermission, as Kalvin Field scored short handed.

A trio of even strength goals by Barron in the third quarter sealed the comeback victory.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Augustana 68, Winona State 62

The Warriors (5-6, 2-5) lost a home NSIC matchup against Augustana (5-5, 2-5) as the Augies pulled off a late comeback win.

Winona State led 31-27 at halftime, but Augustana outscored WSU 16-15 in the third quarter to chip away at the deficit before a 25-16 performance in the fourth quarter to close out the comeback.

Caitlin Riley led all scorers with 20 points off the bench for the Warriors. Two more players hit double figures for WSU with Mattie Schimenz scoring 16 and Emily Kieck adding 12.

Augustana was led by a 17-point game from Lauren Sees.

