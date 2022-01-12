Local sports roundup: Winona boys hockey wins rivalry matchup

Winona’s boys hockey team picked up its second win of the season in a key rivalry game, beating Big 9 Conference foe Red Wing 4-3 on the road to bring the prized Barge Rope back to Winona.

The Wingers (4-8, 2-3) got on the board shortly after the opening faceoff when Casey Larson scored unassisted after just 18 seconds for a quick 1-0 lead over the Winhawks (2-7-1, 1-5).

It took a while for Winona to respond, though Aven Prodzinski eventually scored the equalizer at 5:05 in the second period, with Quinn Larsen and Max Dalenberg assisting on the play.

Winona did not score again until early in the third period, though they scored twice in a short time for a commanding 3-1 lead.

Ayden Ruesgen struck first with a power play goal at 1:24, assisted by Quinn Larsen and Teis Larsen, and Easton Kronebusch scored at 4:08, assisted by Aiden Kronebusch.

Red Wing responded with a goal at 13:34, but Teis Larsen’s short-handed, empty-net goal at 15:35 put the Winhawks back up by two 4-2.

Carson Ahern scored at 16:46 for Red Wing to cut the deficit to 4-3, but the Winhawks held out for the remaining 14 seconds to seal their first conference win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

G-E-T 88, Black River Falls 76

Sophomore Cody Schmitz had another high-octane offensive performance on Tuesday night, scoring 39 points to lead Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau to a 12-point road win over Black River Falls.

With the win, the Red Hawks snapped a five-game losing streak and improved their record to 5-6 and 1-2 in Coulee Conference play.

Jack Beedle added 18 points for G-E-T, while Will Mack had 12.

Trey Cowley made three 3-pointers and led the Tigers (4-6, 2-2) with 29 points, and Evan Anderson added 23.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Caledonia 67, Lewiston-Altura 45

Alexis Schroeder made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points for the Warriors, who have won five in a row.

Lewiston-Altura was led by a 12-point, 5 rebound game from Madison Oslie, as well as an 8-point, 9-rebound game from Elise Sommer, who nearly recorded a double-double. Isabel Schumacher hit a trio of three-pointers in a 9-point game.

Josie Foster added 14 points for Caledonia (9-5, 5-2), while Ava Privet made three 3s and had 12 points.

The Warriors, who led 44-28 at the half, made nine threes as a team.

Kingsland 62, Rushford-Peterson 42

The Trojans (6-6) hung around early in a non-conference home game, but the Knights (9-6) pulled away late in the 20-point victory.

After trailing 29-22 at halftime, R-P was still only down 37-30 with just under 11 minutes remaining in the game, but Kingsland went on a 25-12 run to seal the Trojans’ defeat.

C-FC 61, Alma/Pepin 15

Cochrane-Fountain City (12-4) trounced Alma/Pepin (3-7) at home in a Dairyland Conference cross-division matchup.

GYMNASTICS

Winona 134.625, Austin 128.425

The Winhawks had a season-high point total in a dominant road win over Austin.

Winona took the top three places in the all around, as well as two events, vault and bars.

Natalya Franz was first all-around with 33.75 points, first in vault (8.925), third on bars (8.05), third on beam (8.325 and fifth on floor (8.425).

Makenna Schroeder was second all around (33.7), first on bars (8.35), first on floor (8.8) and third on vault (8.725).

Hanalei Hocum placed third in the all-around (32.825), fourth on floor (8.55), fifth on vault (8.525) and fifth on bars (7.925).

Neveah Mitchell took second in a trio of events with 8.825 on vault, 8.275 on bars and 8.475 on beam.

Pippa Serleth had a third-place finish on vault with a score of 8.725.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Black River Falls 7, Winona 0

The Tigers won their third in a row as they improved to 7-8, while the Winhawks dropped to 0-11 in the home loss.

WRESTLING

Mel.-Min./G-E-T 66, Viroqua 9

The Titans won five of the nine contested matches via pin, with Brooks Johnson (120), Jackson Blaken (126), Tanner Anderson (145), Carson Koss (152) and Alex Wieczorek (170) all pinning their opponents.

Justice Vaaler (195) and Ben Peterson (160) each won by decision.

Fillmore Central Triangular

The Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson co-op had a tough time at the Fillmore Central triangular, losing a pair of dual meets.

LARP lost a heartbreaker against Dover-Eyota, falling by a single point in a 42-41 match.

D-E held a 3-2 lead in forfeits, while LARP won the teams’ bouts 5-4.

Every match ended in a pin, except for the 170-pound weight class where LARP’s Brennan Corcoran won in a technical fall over Jackson Welsh to earn five points, rather than six for the pin.

LARP’s other match was less close, with Fillmore Central winning 54-18.

Tyler Kryzer was the only LARP wrestler to win both of his matches, pinning Dover-Eyota’s Tayden Ludescher at 1:58 and pinning Fillmore Central’s Bodey Wright at 1:09. Both bouts were in the 195-pound weight class.

