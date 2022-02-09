Local sports roundup: Winona boys hockey wins fourth in a row

Winona’s boys hockey team won its fourth-straight game on Tuesday night, crossing state lines for a 6-3 victory over Onalaska/La Crosse.

Ayden Ruesgen helped slam the door on the Hilltoppers by scoring the last two goals after Colin Comeau drew them to within 4-3 with an unassisted goal.

Ruesgen was assisted by Sam Buerck and Teis Larsen to make it 5-3, then added an unassisted goal for the final margin.

Aven Prodzinski, Quinn Larsen, Mason Wadewitz and Teis Larsen also scored for the Winhawks. Buerck had three assists, and Quinn Larsen had two. Ruesgen also had an assist for Winona.

Ruesgen leads the Winhawks with 18 goals this season, while Teis Larsen has assisted on a team-high 27 goals.

Winona improved its record to 7-13-1, while the Hilltoppers dropped to 6-16 on the year.

Aquinas co-op 4, Baraboo 2

The Avalanche (9-14) won by a pair of goals on the road against the Baraboo/Portage co-op (4-19).

It was an even scoring game for the Avalanche, with four different players scoring one goal apiece and three different players tallying an assist.

Tanner Bass, Ethan Meyer, Casey Keane and Evan Johnson all scored. Keane was the only multi-point scorer, adding an assist, joined by assists from Joseph Baranowski and Christian McConaghy.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rushford-Peterson 67, Lanesboro 37

The Trojans (15-4) cruised past the Burros (10-8) in a home non-conference matchup.

Junior Grady Hengel went a perfect 9-for-9 from the field, adding a 1-for-2 mark from the free throw line to lead the Trojans with 19 points. Senior Justin Ruberg was next up with 13 points and sophomore Dawson Bunke also hit double figures with 12 points.

Lewiston-Altura 61, Grand Meadow 60

The Cardinals (14-6) overcame a halftime deficit to defeat the Superlarks (9-10) in a road non-conference game.

Grand Meadow jumped ahead 32-27 by halftime, and the Cardinals trailed for most of the second half as well before scoring with 13 seconds remaining to take a one-point lead and hold on.

L-A senior Thomas Menk led all scorers with 24 points, and fellow senior Collin Bonow scored 16 in double figures as well for the Cardinals.

Red Wing 39, Winona 38

The Winhawks (11-7, 8-6) dropped their third game out of the last four, losing by a single point against Big 9 Conference foe Red Wing (10-7, 8-6).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lewiston-Altura 60, Grand Meadow 51

The Cardinals (10-13) won by nine points on their home court, pulling off an upset over non-conference foe Grand Meadow (15-6).

Kendyl Queensland scored 16 points to lead the Superlarks, though L-A senior Elise Sommer was close behind with 15 points, including three 3-pointers.

Sierra Kreidermacher scored 10 points to also hit double digits for the Cardinals, and Madison Oslie narrowly missed a double double with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Red Wing 63, Winona 47

The Winhawks (3-16, 3-14) lost their fifth game in a row, falling by 16 on the road against the Big 9 rival Wingers (10-10, 9-8).

WRESTLING

The LARP team pulled off a sweep at the Lanesboro triangular, defeating the hosts 57-20 and beating Stewartville 61-7.

