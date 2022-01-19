Local sports roundup: Winona boys hockey ties Black River Falls

The Winona boys hockey team played to a draw for the second time this season on Tuesday night, finishing with a 3-3 tie against Black River Falls following a scoreless overtime period.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Winona 78, Albert Lea 43

The Winhawks (6-4, 4-3) picked up a 35-point win at home over the Tigers (2-10, 0-8).

The victory is Winona’s second in a row and its fourth in its last six games.

C-FC 57, Alma/Pepin 55

The Pirates (6-6) won a road non-conference game against the Eagles (8-6) by just two points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Albert Lea 49, Winona 25

The Winhawks (1-10, 1-9) dropped their eighth game in a row, falling by 24 on the road against Albert Lea (6-6, 5-5).

