Local sports roundup: Winona boys hockey loses high-scoring game

Winona’s boys hockey team lost an 8-4 road game against La Crescent-Hokah on Tuesday as a four-goal second period by the home team broke the game open and gave the Lancers (1-1) the four-goal win over Winona (1-1).

It was an even first period, with each team scoring two goals.

La Crescent-Hokah scored just over a minute-and-a-half into the contest when sophomore Colton Holzer converted an assist by freshman Ethan Myhre at 1:49.

Winona tallied back-to-back goals when sophomore Max Uribe scored with an assist by junior Easton Kronebusch at 4:38 and freshman Aven Prodzinkski scored off an assist by sophomore Teis Larsen at 9:57 for a 2-1 Winhawk lead. La Crescent’s Liam Farrell scored unassisted at 13:59 to tie the score at 2.

The Lancers scored four times in the second period, while holding Winona scoreless, for a 6-2 lead at the second intermission that the Winhawks could not overcome.

Larsen scored a pair of goals in the third period, one at even strength assisted by Prodzinski and senior Caleb Ellenburg and one on a powerplay assisted by Ellenburg, though the Lancers also scored twice in the third to seal Winona’s 8-4 defeat.

Black River Falls 5, Aquinas co-op 1

The Avalanche co-op (1-2) lost by four goals on the road against Black River Falls (3-1).

Aquinas got on the board first when senior forward Zander Skrede scored at 13:43 with assists by freshman forward Casey Keane and senior forward Brennan Dirks.

That lead held until the first intermission, but BRF scored three goals in the first six minutes of the second period and the Avalanche were shut out from there.

WRESTLING

Cadott 43, Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 30

CADOTT, Wis. — The Titans received victories from Isabelle Eichelt (113), Skylar Wieczorek (120), Tanner Anderson (138), Raeff Radcliffe (182) and Justice Vaaler (195).

Eichelt and Anderson won by pin.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Owatonna 9, Winona 0

The Winhawks (0-3) lost a 9-0 matchup at home against Owatonna (5-0).

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 68, Concordia-St. Paul 63

The Warriors (5-2, 1-1) got up early and withstood a late push by the NSIC rival Golden Bears (1-7, 0-2) in a five-point road win.

Winona State cruised out to a 41-28 lead in the first half, but Concordia-St. Paul came roaring back throughout the second half, eventually tying the score and taking a 63-61 lead on a layup by freshman forward Elijah Ormiston with 3:05 left to play.

WSU tied the score 63-63 on a layup by freshman forward Connor Drew at 1:02, then took a 66-63 lead with an and-one play by senior guard Devin Whitelow with four seconds left in the game. A pair of free throws by junior guard Luke Martens with one second remaining sealed the 68-63 win.

Whitelow was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points. Martens and junior guard Alec Rosner also hit double figures with Martens at 11 and Rosner scoring 15 points.

Concordia-St. Paul was led by a pair of players that scored 13 points, as freshman guard Jacob Everson and freshman wing Marcus Skeete had 13 apiece. Skeete also grabbed 10 rebounds for the game’s only double-double.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Concordia-St. Paul 83, Winona State 42

The Golden Bears (5-1, 1-1) scored early and often against the Warriors (4-2, 1-1), as CSP nearly doubled WSU’s score in a NSIC matchup in St. Paul.

Concordia outscored the Warriors in every quarter, winning the first quarter 20-14 and the second 21-11 for a 41-25 lead at halftime. The deficit kept growing from there as the Golden Bears had a 14-11 advantage in the third and a 28-6 margin in the fourth quarter.

A quartet of Golden Bears scored in double digits, led by freshman forward Lindsey Becher’s 18-point performance. WSU had just one scorer in double figures, as senior forward Taylor Hustad tallied 13 points.

