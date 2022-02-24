Local sports roundup: Winona boys hockey advances in postseason

Winona’s boys hockey team was victorious in its first playoff game, advancing with a 3-0 win over Big 9 Conference foe Austin on Wednesday night.

In the regular season, the seven-seed Winhawks (10-15-1) defeated the 10-seed Packers (1-21) twice, winning by 7-0 and 8-1 margins, then ended Austin’s season at Bud King Arena in the first round.

Sophomore forward Ties Larsen scored two goals and picked up one assist, and senior Ayden Ruesgen scored one goal and tallied one assist for Winona.

Senior goaltender Justin Brickner had 25 saves for WSHS in the shutout win.

The Winhawks’ victory set them up for a Thursday road matchup against two-seed Rochester Lourdes.

La Crescent- Hokah 9, Cotter 0

The 11th-seeded Ramblers (1-11) saw their season come to a close in a nine-goal defeat against six-seed La Crescent-Hokah (14-10-1).

The Lancers scored four goals in the first period, then four more in the second, before just a single goal in the third period to finish off the scoring.

BOYS BASKETBALL

P-E-M 53, Lewiston-Altura 48

The Cardinals (17-8, 9-5) hung tough with one of the top teams in the area, losing by just five points against the Bulldogs (24-1, 13-1) at home.

At halftime P-E-M led by one point, 22-21, before pulling away slightly with a 31-27 margin in the second half.

L-A senior Collin Bonow led all scorers with 20 points, and fellow Cardinals senior Thomas Menk notched a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Aeron Stevens led the Bulldogs with 17 points, Kaiden Peters scored 15 and Peyton Schumacher added 10.

Northfield 58, Winona 55 (OT)

The Winhawks (12-10, 9-9) lost an overtime matchup at home in which the Raiders (11-11, 9-10) hit a pair of buzzer beaters.

At the end of regulation, Northfield junior Soren Richardson hit a 3-pointer to tie the game 53-53 and send it to OT.

Then at the end of the extra period, Northfield senior Tate Journell hit a 3 to lift the Raiders to the three-point win.

Fillmore Central 61, Cotter 45

The Ramblers (6-18, 2-11) had a two-game winning streak snapped in a road loss against the Falcons (8-17, 4-10).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northfield 39, Winona 27

The Winhawks (3-21, 3-18) lost by 12 on the road against the Raiders (3-22, 3-18).

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMary 82, Winona State 70

The Warriors (15-11) were upset at home in the first round of the NSIC tournament, as the 11-seed Marauders (11-16) ended the season for sixth-seeded WSU.

It was a back-and-forth first half, with UMary ahead just 34-32 at the break, but the Marauders began to pull away early in the second half and did not look back.

UMary junior guard Kai Huntsberry led all scorers with 29 points, while junior forward Gertautas Urbonavicius recorded a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Junior guard Alec Rosner led WSU with 19 points, joined in double digits by senior guard Devin Whitelow’s 14, freshman guard Connor Dillon at 14 and freshman forward Connor Drew’s 11.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Bemidji State 63, Winona State 51

The Warriors (12-15) had their season come to a close in the first round of the NSIC tournament, losing on the road against the Beavers (14-12, 11-10).

BSU scored the first bucket of the game, a 3-pointer by senior forward Coley Rezabek, then held on to the lead for a wire-to-wire victory.

WSU senior forward Taylor Hustad led all scorers with 20 points, also adding 13 rebounds for a double-double. Joining Hustad in double figures were senior center Emma Fee and sophomore forward Alex Dornfeld, who scored 10 points apiece.

