Local sports roundup: Winona boys basketball wins fifth straight

Winona’s boys basketball team extended its winning streak to five games on Friday night, hitting the road for a dominant 65-27 win over Big 9 Conference rival Rochester John Marshall.

By halftime, the Winhawks (9-4, 7-3) had built up a 39-13 lead. WSHS did not ease up in the second half, outscoring the Rockets 26-14.

Senior Jasper Hedin was the Winhawks’ leading scorer with 25 points. Junior Wesley Wollan went a perfect 4-for-4 from three point range in an 18-point performance and senior Marcus Winter narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.

Onalaska Luther 73, C-FC 57

The Knights, who are ranked eighth in Division 4, won their second game in a row after a loss to West Salem.

Logan Bahr made four 3-pointers and led the way with 14 points, while Sam Horman made two 3s and finished with 11 points.

Gavin Proudfoot added eight points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Luther, which led 45-20 at the half and improved to 14-2.

C-FC (7-8) was led by a 14-point game from senior Ethan Hunger, with senior Wyatt Seibel scoring 13 and senior Austin Becker adding 10 as well.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rochester John Marshall 42, Winona 26

The Rockets (9-6, 8-4) won a low-scoring game against the Winhawks (3-12, 3-11) in Winona.

RJM had a 19-11 lead at halftime, and extended that deficit with a 23-15 score in the second half.

A pair of Rockets had big offensive performances as senior Lilly Meister led all scorers with 18 points and senior Katie Hurt scored 15 points.

The Winhawks were led by a nine-point night by sophomore Marin Keller.

C-FC 50, Augusta 21

The Pirates (15-4, 9-1) handily defeated Dairyland Conference rival Augusta (7-10, 3-8) on the Beavers’ home court.

C-FC outscored the opposition 29-13 in the first half, then clamped down even further in the second half with a 21-8 margin.

BOYS HOCKEY

West Bend West co-op 8, Aquinas co-op 1

Calvin Gilbertson scored the lone goal for the Avalanche, which had its three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 7-12.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S TENNIS

St. Mary’s 9, Northwestern 0

The Cardinals started the spring season off with a home sweep over non-conference foe University of Northwestern-St. Paul.

None of the St. Mary’s players lost a set, with the most lopsided matchup coming at one singles where Natalie Peterson dispatched Belinda Weddle 6-1, 6-0.

MEN’S TENNIS

Northwestern 6, St. Mary’s 3

The Cardinals men’s team dropped their opener against the Eagles, including a UNW sweep in doubles.

SMU picked up victories in two singles, three singles and five singles.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

St. Mary’s 1, Gustavus Adolphus 1

The Cardinals faced off against the sixth-best team in the nation and proved to be the Gusties’ equal, with the teams ending in a draw in an MIAC matchup.

Gustavus (13-2-1, 8-0-1) got on the board first with a power play goal by Jordyn Peterson at 5:49 in the first period, with Clara Billings and Emily Olson assisting on the play.

SMU (9-6-1, 6-2-1) evened things up at 13:05 in the second period on a power play goal by freshman forward Kas Kingston. Freshman forward Allie Urlaub and junior defenseman Sydney Green notched assists on the score.

The star of the show for the Cardinals was senior goaltender Ary Ziakas, who stopped a career-high 55 shots while only allowing a single goal.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 68, University of Mary 64

The Warriors (10-9, 7-8) won their third game in a row, pulling off a narrow NSIC home win over the Marauders (10-13, 4-10).

WSU built up a modest lead by halftime, outscoring UMary 20-18 in the first quarter and 19-17 in the second quarter for a 39-35 margin at the break.

However, the Marauders surged ahead in the third quarter with a 15-8 advantage that put them up 50-47 heading into the final period.

The Warriors righted the ship with a 14-2 run to start the quarter, holding off a late Marauders run to seal the victory.

WSU senior guard Emily Kieck led all scorers with 22 points. Sophomore guard Caitlyn Riley was next up with 16, joined in double figures by senior center Emma Fee’s 14 points.

Lexie Schneider led UMary with 18 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 89, UMary 78

The Warriors (12-6, 8-5) picked up a sizable home win over the Marauders (7-12, 6-8) thanks to another stellar performance from Alec Rosner.

The junior guard scored 36 points in the game in a career-best performance that came just 13 days after his previous high of 34 points in a win over St. Cloud State.

Rosner’s effort is the second-highest point total in the NSIC so far this season, one point shy of Southwest Minnesota State’s Isaac Fink, who scored 37 in a Dec. 4 contest against Augustana. The 36-point game also puts Rosner in a multi-player tie for the 10th-highest point total in WSU men’s hoops history.

Warriors senior guard Devin Whitelow also hit double digits with 15 points, joined by freshman forward Connor Drew’s 13-point night.

UMary was led by Matthew Willert’s 24-point, 10-rebound double-double, with Anthony Roberts also notching a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

St. Mary’s

The Cardinals had a tough time in the track events at the St. Olaf Quadrangle, but the team performed better in the field, with a handful of top performances.

The program’s lone win came in the women’s weight throw as sophomore Samantha Kubes won the event with a throw of 14.21 meters, well farther than second-place Peyton Irsfeld of St. Olaf’s distance of 12.26 meters.

In the men’s weight throw, a pair of Cardinals finished in the top three as senior Frankie Bakalars threw 15.37 meters in second place and junior Sean Curran took third at 15.02. Bethel’s Gabe Irons won the event at 17.48 meters.

St. Mary’s took second in both the men’s and the women’s pole vault. Senior Nathalie Freire hit a height of 3.09 meters in the womens’ second place, while freshman Aiden Gatz was second for the men with a jump of 4.42 meters.

