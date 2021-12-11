Local sports roundup: Winona boys basketball loses season debut

The Winona boys basketball team lost its season opener on Saturday, as the Winhawks (0-1, 0-1) hit the road to face Big 9 Conference foe Mankato West (2-0, 2-0) and the Scarlets won 54-47.

West outscored WSHS by 23-18 in the first half, but just a 31-29 margin in the second half.

Junior Charlie VandeBerg was the Winhawks’ leading scorer with 13 points, followed by senior Jasper Hedin’s 12-point night and junior Bryan Cassellius added 10 points as well in double digits.

Lewiston-Altura 81, Cannon Falls 50

The Cardinals soundly defeated non-conference foe Canon Falls in a home game.

By halftime, L-A already had a 20-point lead, ahead 51-31. Then in the second half, the Cardinals outscored Cannon Falls 30-19 for a final margin of 31 points.

Thomas Menk had an impressive performance as the leading scorer for L-A, scoring 35 points with five three-pointers. Cardinals’ Kyle Fredrickson also had a strong offensive game with 22 points, and Collin Bonow was the third L-A player in double-digits with 10 points.

Aiden Johnson scored 17 points as the leader for Cannon Falls.

GYMNASTICS

West Salem Invite

The GMC co-op competed in the West Salem Co-op Invitational, and GMC finished in the middle, taking third out of six teams with a score of 130.05. Holmen won the meet with a score of 137.05.

BOYS HOCKEY

Mankato West 6, Winona 4

West (1-4, 1-2) pulled away with four goals in the third period to defeat WSHS (1-3, 0-2) in a back-and-forth Big 9 Conference game in Winona.

Mankato took a 1-0 lead with the only goal in the first period, but Winona pulled ahead with two straight goals in the second period, both scored by Max Dalenberg with an assist by Teis Larsen on both as well.

The Scarlets scored once in the second period to tie it, then two times early in the third period for a 4-2 lead. Winona cut the deficit to 4-3 at 12:15 on a goal by Ayden Ruesgen with an assist by Larsen, butMankato West scored two more times consecutively for a 6-3 lead.

Winona’s Aven Prodzinski scored the game’s final goal at 16:24 as Larsen picked up his fourth assist of the game.

WRESTLING

G-E-T Co-op

The G-E-T co-op wrestling team competed at the Woodside Duels in the Wisconsin Dells and had a number of strong performances.

Brooks Johnson went 3-2 in the 120- and 126-pound weight classes, Tanner Anderson was an undefeated 5-0 in the 138- and 145-pound classes, David Hiles went 3-1 at 145 pounds and Bradyn Lockington was 4-1 at 220 pounds.

