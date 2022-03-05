Local sports roundup: Winhawks swimmers place 13th at state meet

The Winona boys swim co-op wrapped up the second day of MSHSL state meet competition on Saturday in Minneapolis, and the Winhawks finished 13th out of 32 teams in Class A.

Winona’s 56.5 points edged out Monticello’s 52, but fell shy of Big 9 Conference foe Mankato West’s 69.5. Breck Blake won the meet with 495.5 points, with Alexandria Area taking second with 203.

A pair of Winhawks qualified for the championship race in Friday’s preliminaries, and both swimmers outperformed their seeding in the finals.

After being seeded eighth, senior Brayden Coudron placed seventh in the state in the 100-yard butterfly, with a time of 53.81 seconds that was sandwiched between Breck Blake sophomore Andrew Colgan’s 53.81 and Mankato East eighth-grader Elliot Bartell’s 54.75.

Junior Colin White was seeded seventh in the 100-yard backstroke, but he finished tied for sixth place, touching the wall at 53.59, the same time as Mesabi East, Aurora senior Logan Schroeder.

White also competed in the 100-yard freestyle, placing 11th with a time of 48.90.

Winona’s best finish in the consolation races was in the 400-yard freestyle relay, where the team of Coudron, senior Gavin Nelson, junior Julius Hanson and White won the consolation to take ninth overall with a time of 3:21.38.

Two more Winona swimmers saw improvements in the consolation heats.

Hanson took 13th in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:04.09 after being seeded 14th with a time of 2:05.20 a day earlier.

In the 500-yard freestyle, sophomore Elijah Vieth finished in 13th with a time of 5:00.12, shaving five seconds off his preliminary time for the biggest improvement in the event, moving up from his 16th-place seeding.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Winona State 4, Southern Indiana 3

Winona State 8, University of the Sciences 2

The Warriors (11-4) won a pair of games in Winter Haven, Fla. with the first being a nailbiter and the second being a blowout.

Against Southern Indiana (12-7), WSU responded to a one-run top of the first inning by the Screaming Eagles with a two-run home run by senior catcher Rylee Stout in the bottom of the frame to go up 2-1.

That lead would hold until the top of the seventh inning, when Southern Indiana scored two runs to take a 3-2 lead, only for the Winona State to bounce back with a run in the bottom of the inning to tie it up.

In extra innings, the Warriors held Southern Indiana scoreless and scored themselves when junior infielder Briana Luciano singled home Stout for a walk-off win.

University of Sciences (0-3) jumped out to an early lead, scoring one in the bottom of the first, then responding to WSU’s run in the top of the second with another run in the bottom of the second for a 2-1 advantage.

It took a bit longer for Winona State’s offense to awaken, but the Warriors put up four runs in the fifth inning, one in the sixth and two in the seventh to pull away with a six-run cushion.

Saint Mary’s 7, Houghton 3

The Cardinals (7-4) won their fifth straight as they closed out their trip to Florida with a win, beating the HIghlanders (4-5) by four runs.

Houghton’s only lead was a 1-0 margin in the first inning, only for SMU to seize a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second. The Highlanders tied it 2-2 in the top of the third, but SMU scored in the bottom of the inning for a 3-2 lead and pulled away from there.

Freshman outfielder Allison Ciero had the team’s best day, going 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored.

BASEBALL

Saint Mary’s 6, Northwestern (MN) 4

Northwestern 5, Saint Mary’s 1

The Cardinals (4-4) and the Eagles (1-1) split a doubleheader, with SMU taking the first and UNW taking the second.

Junior Trevon VanEgtern hit his first collegiate home run in the first game, a solo shot in the second inning, with sophomore Cameron Weber hitting an inside-the-park two RBI home run in the sixth inning.

In the second game, sophomore Jack Arndt went 3-for-3 while driving in the team’s only run.

