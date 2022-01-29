Local sports roundup: Trojans beat Red Hawks in boys basketball border battle

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau hosted Rushford-Peterson on Saturday night, and the visitors won 51-46 in a back-and-forth border battle that came down to the final seconds.

By halftime, neither team could gain much ground as the Trojans (11-4) only held a 26-24 lead over G-E-T (7-10).

Both teams traded leads throughout the second half, and Red Hawks junior Cody Schmitz shot a potential tying three-pointer with seconds left that missed the mark and allowed R-P to finish the game with free throws for a five-point win.

Schmitz led the Red Hawks with 25 points, but it was Trojans senior Justin Ruberg that led all scorers with 30 points. R-P senior Andrew Hoiness added 11 points as well.

Winona 58, Byron 47

WSHS senior Jasper Hedin scored his 1,000th career point early in an 11-point victory over non-conference foe Byron.

The Winhawks move to 10-4 with the victory, their sixth in a row, while the Bears drop to 11-7 on the year.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Byron 49, Winona 41

The Winhawks (3-13) lost a close non-conference road matchup against the Bears (10-6).

Byron built up a 24-13 lead by halftime, but WSHS was able to slightly lessen that deficit in the second half by outscoring the Bears 28-25.

Winona was led by an 11-point game from sophomore Marin Keller, but Byron junior Emma Stork led all scorers with a 15-point performance.

La Crosse Central 38, G-E-T 24

The Red Hawks (8-10) dropped a low-scoring home game against the RiverHawks (12-7).

Central got out to a 21-11 lead by halftime, and the RiverHawks added to their lead with a 17-13 score in the second half.

La Crosse junior Brittney Mislivecek led all scorers with 14 points in the game.

Senior Lindsey Lettner scored 9 points to lead the Red Hawks

Grand Meadow 55, Rushford-Peterson 35

The Trojans (8-11) lost by a 20-point margin on the road against non-conference foe Grand Meadow (14-4).

The Superlarks built up a 26-11 at halftime, extending the deficit with a 29-25 advantage in the second half.

BOYS HOCKEY

Winona 7, Fairmont 6 (OT)

It was a special occasion in Winona on Saturday as the Winhawks played an outdoor game against Fairmont at Bud King Ice Arena, and WSHS (4-13-1) rose to the challenge with an overtime non-conference victory over the Cardinals (5-12).

Fairmont struck first, scoring two goals in the first seven minutes of the first period, but Winona’s Teis Larsen pulled the game to a draw, scoring goals at 9:42 and 14:24 for a 2-2 tie. Aven Prodzinski assisted on the first, while Ayden Ruesgen assisted on the second.

The Cardinals jumped back ahead before the intermission as Alexander Moeller scored at 14:37, just 13 seconds after the equalizer, for a 3-2 lead.

Fairmont had total control early in the second period, scoring three goals in the first 3:05 to take a 6-2 advantage.

For the rest of the game, the Winhawks shut them out though.

The comeback began at 5:08 in the second when Boden Larsen scored, with an assist by Teis Larsen, and Teis picked up a hat trick 14 seconds later with a goal that was assisted by Chase Rumpca. That 6-4 score would hold until the second intermission.

Just 1:55 into the third period, WSHS’s Prodzinski scored to cut the deficit to a single goal.

Ayden Ruesgen tied the game 6-6 at 8:18 in the third period, with Teis Larsen picking up an assist.

In overtime, Winona finished off the win with a goal at 2:44 by Prodzinski, with Teis Larsen assisting on the play.

It was a fantastic game for Larsen overall, scoring three goals and notching three assists as he played a role in six of the Winhawks’ seven goals.

WRESTLING

Indee Invitational

The Cochrane-Fountain City team only had two competitors in the Indee Invitational in Independence, but the Pirates made up for the low quantity with high quality as both of the team’s wrestlers won their weight class.

Abraham Henderson won the 152-pound weight class, defeating Eau Claire Memorial’s Connor Anderson by a 5-2 decision in the final match.

In the 160 pounds final, Sam Schutz won an 11-5 decision over Hunter Breaker of Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Saint Mary’s 72, St. Scholastica 68

The Cardinals snapped a six-game losing streak Saturday thanks to a career-best game by Winona Senior High grad Izzy Goettelman.

SMU (5-13, 4-11) held a narrow 35-33 lead at halftime, and the two teams went back-and-forth throughout the second half as well. With 3:14 left, the Cardinals and Saints (1-16, 1-14) were tied 60-60, but Saint Mary’s closed the game on a 12-8 run to seal the home victory.

Goettelman led the Cardinals with 22 points, the highest total so far in her freshman season, and senior guard Brooklyn Paulson had 18 points as well. Senior forward Jada Biermeier came off the bench and recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Saints sophomore Miranda Broberg led all scorers with 31 points.

Winona State 86, Minot State 55

The Warriors (11-9, 8-8) won their fourth game in a row, handily defeating the NSIC rival Beavers (8-12, 6-7) by 31-points at home.

WSU jumped ahead 29-8 in the first quarter and never looked back, getting ahead by 36 points at the end of the third quarter before the Minot State reserves outscored the Warriors 16-11 in the fourth.

It was a close race for the WSU scoring lead, with sophomore guard Caitlin Riley scoring 20, senior forward Taylor Hustad scoring 18 and senior center Emma Fee scoring 17.

Calli Delsman led the Beavers with 15 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Saint Mary’s 77, St. Scholastica 59

The Cardinals (7-10, 5-8) pulled away with a strong second half in a home MIAC conference win over the Saints (3-15, 1-12).

SMU had a modest lead at halftime, ahead of Scholastica 37-33, but most of the Cardinals’ damage was done in a 40-26 second half performance.

Saint Mary’s sophomore forward Noah Frechette led all scorers with 24 points. Cardinals sophomore guard Owen ZIegler also hit double digits, scoring 15 points off the bench while going 5-for-8 from three-point range.

Quinn Fischer led the Saints with 19 points.

Winona State 80, Minot State 67

The Warriors (13-6, 9-5) convincingly beat the Beavers (12-6, 6-6) in a home NSIC contest.

WSU jumped out to a 46-35 lead at halftime, and while Minot State outscored the Warriors 35-34 in the second half, it was not nearly enough for a comeback.

Winona State junior guard Alec Rosner led all scorers with 21 points.

Melvin Newbern and Kody Dwyer tied for the Minot State lead with 19 points apiece.

