Local sports roundup: Schmitz scores 34 to lead G-E-T to victory

Sophomore Cody Schmitz made 10 of 20 shots from the floor and 10 of 12 free throws on his way to 34 points as the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School boys basketball team beat Holmen 67-57 on Monday.

Schmitz made 4 of 9 attempts from the 3-point line as the Red Hawks came back from an eight-point halftime deficit by outsourcing the Vikings 38-23 in the second half,

Schmitz is averaging 38 points per game for G-E-T, which is 4-1 and entered the game after losing for the first time at Bangor. Junior Will Mack hit three of G-E-T’s 10 3-pointers and added 11 points.

Holmen (3-6) lost for the third time in four games and was led by freshman Kaiden Wilber’s 14 points. Wilber made 4 of 10 3-pointers.

Junior Reid Tengblad added 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds, and sophomore Jase Leeser had six rebounds and six steals to go with his five points.

Rushford-Peterson 66, Schaefer Academy 30

The Trojans (3-2) bounced back after a pair of losses over the weekend, hitting the road and handily defeating Schaeffer Academy (2-2).

R-P raced out to a 38-17 lead by halftime, keeping the pressure on with a 28-13 performance in the second half.

Senior Justin Ruberg was the Trojans’ leading scorer with 24 points on 11-for-16 shooting, including making the only three-pointer he shot. Senior Malachi Bunke was second on the team with 16 points, going 2-for-4 from beyond the arc and 4-for-6 on field goals. Sophomore Dawson Bunke also hit double digits with 14 points.

BOYS HOCKEY

Onalaska co-op 5, Aquinas co-op 3

ONALASKA – The Hilltoppers scored the last two goals to beat the Avalanche at the OmniCenter for their first win.

Aquinas (2-7) tied the score at 3 when Ethan Meyer scored consecutive goals in the third period. Christian McConaghy and Casey Kean assisted on the first goal, and Tanner Bass and Ian Bass set him up for the tying goal at 12:02.

The tie was broken by Gavin Schuster unassisted at 15:32, and teammate Thomas Bryant converted a pass from Noah Gillette and scored on an empty net at 16:40.

Schuster and Bryant each scored twice for Onalaska (1-4), which received its first goal from Peyton Jones. Brennan Dirks also scored for the Avalanche.

