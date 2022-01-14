Local sports roundup: Rushford-Peterson boys get key win against Chatfield

Rushford-Peterson’s boys basketball team picked up another strong win on Thursday night, hitting the road and beating Chatfield 69-55 for only the Gophers’ second loss of the season.

The Trojans (7-2) built up a solid lead by halftime, going ahead 34-23 at the break, before holding off the Gophers (6-2) by outscoring the home team 35-32 in the second.

Senior Justin Ruberg led R-P with 22 points. Senior Malachi Bunke was next, scoring 18 points including four three-pointers. Sophomore Dawson Bunke also hit double digits with 14 points and four three-pointers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

G-E-T 46, Onalaska Luther 43

ONALASKA — Lindsey Lettner posted 22 points to go with five steals to lead the Red Hawks (6-8, 4-1) to their second straight win.

Rachel Koenig registered a double-double with 16 points and 17 rebounds, but the Knights (9-4, 3-2) had their eight-game winning streak snapped.

Koenig added seven blocks, while Brianna Zenke was also in double figures for Onalaska Luther with 11 points.

BOYS HOCKEY

Winona 7, Austin 0

After winning just one game in its first nine, the Winhawks (3-7-1, 2-5) have won two in a row after picking up a 7-0 road win over Big 9 Conference foe Austin (0-8, 0-5).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Austin 7, Winona 0

The Winhawks (0-12, 0-7) dropped a seven-goal home game against Austin (8-6, 4-4).

BOYS SWIM

Northfield 97, Winona 86

The Winhawks and Raiders competed in a tightly contested dual meet in Winona, with just one point separating the two teams heading into the final event before Northfield pulled away for an 11-point win.

