Local sports roundup: R-P boys basketball beats state champions

The Rushford-Peterson boys basketball team took down the reigning Class A state champions on Thursday, as the Trojans (2-0) won a 51-47 game against Hayfield (1-1) in a non-conference matchup.

R-P outscored the Vikings 31-28 in the first half, then increased that lead by one point in the second half with a 20-19, to close out the four-point victory.

Senior Justin Ruberg was the Trojans’ leading scorer with 24 points, including a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line to help the team go 19-for-22 total from the stripe. Junior Grady Hengel also hit double digits, scoring 10 points.

Lewiston-Altura 76, Triton 60

The Cardinals (2-0) beat non-conference foe Triton (1-1) by 16 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

G-E-T 56, Westby 51

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (3-4, 2-0) held off a comeback by Coulee Conference foe Westby (4-3, 0-2) in a five-point victory at home.

The Red Hawks outscored the Norsemen 40-27 in the first half. While Westby outscored G-E-T 24-16 in the second half, it was not enough to make up the deficit.

Red Hawks senior Lindsey Lettner led all scorers with 27 points, the only G-E-T player in double figures.

Westby had a pair tied for the team lead as Jayda Berg and Aubrey Jothen each had 12 points.

Blair-Taylor 63, C-FC 50

The Pirates (4-2, 2-1) picked up their first Dairyland Conference loss, falling by 13 against undefeated Blair-Taylor (4-0, 3-0).

GYMNASTICS

Mankato West 140.9, Winona/Cotter 131.875, Mankato East 129.675

The Winona/Cotter co-op had its first meet of the season on Thursday, competing at home against Mankato East and Mankato West, with the Winhawks taking second.

Junior captain Natalya Franz took second in the overall (34.95) for Winona/Cotter, finishing in a tie for fourth on the vault (8.975), taking second on the bars (8.875), sixth on the beam (8.25) and fifth on the floor (8.875).

With an inexperienced group overall, head coach Brittney Steine was excited about the team’s season-opening performance.

“With only one senior, one junior and just a handful with previous high school gymnastics experience we have a lot of room for growth. We are looking forward to a great season,” she said.

BOYS HOCKEY

La Crescent-Hokah 7, Aquinas Co-op 0

The Avalanche (1-3) were shut out in a cross-state matchup against the Lancers (3-2).

La Crescent-Hokah broke the game open with five goals in the second period, including three in the first seven-and-a-half minutes.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Rochester Mayo 3, Winona 0

The Winhawks (0-6, 0-3) lost a three-goal game at home against Big Nine Conference opponent Rochester Mayo (3-5, 3-1).

BOYS SWIM

Winona 96, Faribault 65

The Winhawks won their season opener against the Falcons by 31 points.

WRESTLING

L-A/R-P 48, Cannon Falls 20

L-A/R-P defeated the Bombers in a match in Lake City.

The co-op picked up four forfeits, and defeated Cannon Falls in five out of the nine bouts in the match.

LARP’s winners were Tyler Kreidemacher, Jordan Zibrowski, Eli Jensen, Colin Klug, and Camdyn Anderson.

Kreidemacher won an 11-0 major decision over Ethan Albers at 113 pounds, Zibrowski beat Jonathan Opelt 10-0 in a major decision at 126 pounds, Jensen pinned Lucas Freeberg at 3:43 in the 138-pound class, Klug pinned Tristan Zingler at 2:47 in the 182-pound class and Anderson won a 10-1 major decision over Teigan Baird at 195 pounds.

Mankato West 72, Winona/Cotter 10

The Winona/Cotter wrestlers lost a road matchup against Mankato West in large part thanks to Mankato earning seven forfeits to Winona/Cotter’s one.

In the matches wrestled, Mankato West outdueled the Winhawks 6 to 1.

Winona/Cotter’s one win came at 152 pounds where Logan Henningson beat Brody Koberoski in an 11-2 major decision.

