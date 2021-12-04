Local sports roundup: Lewiston-Altura girls basketball falls to Chatfield

Lewiston-Altura’s girls basketball team hung tough with Chatfield in the first half, but the Gophers (2-0) pulled away in the second half for a 68-46 road victory over the Cardinals (0-2).

L-A was only down 32-29 at halftime, but Chatfield outscored the Cardinals 36-17 in the second to seal the win.

Chatfield’s Kara Goetzinger was the game’s leading scorer with 26 points, while L-A was led by junior guard Isabel Schumacher’s 11 points.

Rochester Mayo 73, Winona 41

The Winhawks (0-2) lost the Big 9 Conference opener, falling by 32 against Rochester Mayo (2-0).

The Spartans jumped out to a 32-20 lead by halftime and continued to expand that margin throughout a 41-21 second half performance.

Mayo junior guard Izabell Ruskell scored a game-high 18 points, while a pair of Winhawks tied for the team lead with 10 points apiece as Marin Keller and Faith Quinn hit the mark.

C-FC 53, Eleva-Strum 25

The Pirates (4-1, 2-0) hit the road and defeated Dairyland Conference foe Eleva-Strum (0-5, 0-2) by 28 points.

COLLEGE

MEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 4, St. Olaf 1

The Cardinals (3-7-1, 2-3) picked up a three-goal win at home over MIAC foe St. Olaf (3-6-2, 2-2-1).

SMU got on the board first with a goal by sophomore forward Bud Winter at 3:06 in the first period. Senior defenseman Tyson Liverance and senior forward Ryan Stoynich both assisted on the play.

St. Olaf tied the game 1-1 at 6:06 in the second period, but the Cardinals jumped back into the lead at 7:37 with a goal by freshman forward Laudon Poellinger, assisted by junior forward Sam Hanson.

Junior defenseman Andrew Froese scored at 6:33 in the third period to give St. Mary’s a 3-1 lead, with Hanson and Poellinger tallying assists on the play.

Junior defenseman Trevor Wilhelm netted a power-play goal at 17:44 to finish off the game’s scoring, with sophomore forward Matt Hutton assisting.

Hutton’s late assist put him into the team’s lead in points with eight, after Poellinger and Winter tied him at seven earlier in the game.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 2, St. Olaf 1

The Cardinals (5-3, 4-1) bounced back from their first conference loss last weekend by winning a close contest on the road against St. Olaf (5-5, 1-4).

Saint Mary’s struck first when freshman forward Kas Kingston scored unassisted at 3:36 in the second.

St. Olaf netted the equalizer at 15:39 in the second when Maddie Anderson scored off assists by Mandy Moran and Mia Jutz.

With just under four minutes remaining in the game, the Cardinals jumped ahead 2-1 when freshman defender Nina Langley scored a power-play goal. Kingston and sophomore forward Kennedy Kraus picked up assists on the play.

SMU goaltender Ary Ziakis continued her solid season with 13 saves and one goal, lowering her goals against average to 2.41 and boosting her save percentage to .907 on the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0