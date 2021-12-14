Local sports roundup: Lewiston-Altura boys hoops stays undefeated in lopsided win

Lewiston-Altura’s boys basketball team raced past St. Charles on Tuesday night, as the Cardinals (4-0, 2-0) utilized their home court advantage to defeat the Three Rivers Conference rival Saints (1-3, 0-1) by a 91-38 score.

From the start, L-A had the upper hand, taking a 52-20 lead by halftime and finishing off the game with a 49-18 score in the second half.

A pair of Cardinals eclipsed 20 points, as senior Collin Bonow led all scorers with 29 points and fellow senior Thomas Menk scored 22 as well. Another pair of L-A seniors hit double digits as Kyle Fredrickson scored 11 points and Zac Villafan scored 10.

St. Charles was led by sophomore Owen Maloney with 14 points.

Caledonia 86, Cotter 37

The Ramblers (0-3, 0-2) hosted one of the state’s top teams on Thursday, and the visiting Warriors (3-0, 1-0) picked up a decisive 49-point win.

Cotter faced a 55-12 deficit by halftime, but the Ramblers hung tougher in the second half, being outscored 31-26.

Senior Vanya Schultz led Cotter with 12 points, all off three-pointers, but Caledonia senior Jackson Koepke led all scorers with 13 points. Caledonia senior and Iowa State recruit Eli King added 11 in double digits for the Warriors.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

C-FC 67, Melrose-Mindoro 34

The Pirates (5-2, 3-1) bounced back from their first Dairyland Conference lost last week with a 33-point win over the Mustangs (2-6, 2-2).

C-FC built up a solid lead by halftime, ahead 34-22, but they had an even wider margin in the second half as it outscored M-M 33-12.

Seniors Maile Gotzinger and Haili Brone tied for the scoring lead with 16 points for the Pirates. Junior Breilynn Halverson also hit double figures with 10 points.

C-FC held all M-M scorers in single digits, with a trio of players tied at eight points in the lead.

West Salem 61, G-E-T 39

The Red Hawks (3-5, 2-1) lost their first Coulee Conference game, falling by 22 points on the road against undefeated West Salem (7-0, 3-0).

By halftime the Panthers had already built up a 15-point lead, 39-24, then extended it with a 22-15 margin in the second half.

Senior Lindsey Lettner scored 14 points to lead all scorers, and serve as the only Red Hawks player in double digits. A quartet of West Salem players all tied at the top with 10 points apiece.

Cotter 76, Caledonia 71 (OT)

The Ramblers (5-2, 4-0) stayed undefeated in Three Rivers Conference play with a close overtime victory over Caledonia (2-2, 1-2).

Cotter and Caledonia were tied 63-63 at the end of regulation, but the Ramblers pulled away in the extra period to clinch the victory.

BOYS HOCKEY

Simley 5, Cotter 0

The Ramblers played their first home varsity game in decades, but Cotter (0-2) was unable to win their debut as they dropped a 5-0 decision against Simley (5-2).

The visiting Spartans scored twice in each of the first two periods, then just once in the third period.

Senior Casey Seidl scored both first period goals and one in the second to record a hat trick for Simley.

Rochester Lourdes 7, Winona 2

The Winhawks (1-4) lost a non-conference matchup road matchup against Rochester Lourdes (4-1).

