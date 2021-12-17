Local sports roundup: LARP wrestling splits home triangular

The Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson wrestling team split a pair of matches at a home triangular on Thursday, losing a close match and winning a blowout.

First was a 44-34 loss against Caledonia.

LARP had two forfeits compared to the Warriors’ one for a 12-6 lead before the bouts began, but Caledonia outpaced the home team with a 7-4 edge in head-to-head competition.

Tyler Kreidemacher had LARP’s lone decision, winning an 11-0 major decision over Braxton Lange at 113 pounds.

Aaron Prinsen pinned Austin Swenson at 3:30 in the 160-pound class, Brennan Corcoran won by a pin at 1:28 against Alec Weinbender at 170 pounds and in the 220-pound weight class, Jacob Meyer pinned Tyler Jennings at 1:05.

LARP had a much stronger performance against Rochester Century, winning 69-0.

Other than a double-forfeit at 145 pounds, LARP won every other class.

Six of those wins were by forfeit, but three more came by a decision and another four were pins.

Heavyweight Brock Frisch won the closest bout of the match, taking a 6-4 sudden victory over Robert Falk.

Meyer had an 8-6 decision at 220 pounds over Byron Callies, and Camdyn Anderson won a 4-2 decision over Nathan Miller at 195 pounds.

Kreidemacher, Prinsen, Wyatt Laumb and Tyler Kryzer all won via pin.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Melrose-Mindoro 41, C-FC 38

Tristan McRoberts finished with a game-high 19 points to lead the Mustangs, who were ahead 18-17 at the half before holding off the Pirates (3-2, 2-1) for their fourth straight win.

Dominic McRoberts added 10 points for Melrose-Mindoro (4-3, 3-0), while Ty Zeman had nine points.

Tristan Ostrum led the Pirates with 12, Austin Becker scored 11 and Wyatt Seibel added 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rushford-Peterson 60, La Crescent-Hokah 52

The Trojans (3-2, 2-2) wno by eight points to move to .500 in conference play and above .500 overall.

La Crescent-Hokah trailed 27-26 at halftime and R-P pulled away with a 33-26 score in the second half.

