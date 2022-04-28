Local sports roundup: L-A baseball picks up first win

Lewiston-Altura’s baseball team picked up its first win of the season on Thursday, winning a 7-3 home nonconference game against Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland.

The Cardinals (1-2) broke open a close game with a three-run rally with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, with Caleb Mueller, Kyle Fredrickson, Matt Schell and Jaydon Boynton stringing together singles to seal the win.

Fredrickson led the team offensively, going 3 for 4 with three RBI, though Mueller, Schell and Boynton all had two-hit games as well.

Starting pitcher Eli Jensen got the win on the mound, throwing five innings with just two hits. Wyatt Kreidermacher finished off the game with a pair of innings of relief.

G-E-T 9, Viroqua 0

Viroqua 3, G-E-T 2

The RedHawks (5-4, 3-2) split a home Coulee Conference doubleheader against the Blackhawks (5-3, 3-1), winning the first game handily to give Viroqua its first conference loss, but losing a close contest in game two.

After two scoreless innings, G-E-T started the scoring with one run in the third inning. The RedHawks added one more in the fourth and two in the fifth before a five-run rally in the sixth sealed the deal.

A trio of pitchers combined for the shutout, with starter Thomas Haney throwing five innings and relievers Jack Beedle and Warren Stoner each adding one inning.

G-E-T had two multi-hit performances, with Cole Williams going 2 for 4 with two RBI and one run and Brady Seiling going 2 for 3 with one RBI and two runs.

The RedHawks started strong in game two, scoring two runs in the first inning, but the Blackhawks held them scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Viroqua’s only runs came in a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Both teams’ starting pitchers racked up strikeouts, with G-E-T’s Collin Handke striking out eight in six innings while allowing three runs and Viroqua’s Kamden Oliver throwing 5 and ⅔ innings with 10 strikeouts and two runs.

Stoner led the RedHawks, hitting 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI.

Viroqua had a pair of two-hit performances, with Griffin Olson going 2 for 3 with one run and Tyler Quackenbush going 2 for 3 with one RBI.

Rushford-Peterson 10, P-E-M 5

The Trojans (4-2, 4-1) picked up a Three Rivers Conference win on the road, beating the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1) by five.

SOFTBALL

Winona 10, Faribault 0

The Winhawks (7-1, 6-1) made quick work of the Falcons (0-9, 0-7), finishing off the Big 9 Conference foe in five innings.

A major catalyst for the WSHS victory was a pair of home runs, as Grace Fricke went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBI while Olivia Poulin went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBI.

Macy McNally and Alma Johnson both had strong days at the plate as well, with McNally going 2 for 3 with two runs and Johnson hitting a double and scoring a run.

Lauren Krecow got the first victory of her varsity career in the pitching circle, throwing three scoreless innings with one hit and six strikeouts.

GMLOK 6, Lewiston-Altura 4

The Cardinals (0-5) dropped a road nonconference game against the Bulldogs (2-1).

It was a scoreless game for the first four innings, but the two offenses picked things up from there, starting with a four-run rally by GMLOK in the bottom of the fifth.

Lewiston-Altura scored once in the top of the sixth, though the Bulldogs responded with a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the inning.

L-A tried to mount a comeback again in the seventh, scoring three runs, but it was not enough to completely close the gap.

Madison Oslie led the Cardinals offense, going 1 for 4 with a run scored and hitting a two-run double in the seventh.

Caidance Veraguth pitched six innings, allowing six runs with seven strikeouts.

P-E-M 13, Rushford-Peterson 4

The Trojans (3-5, 1-4) lost to an early onslaught of runs from the Bulldogs (4-2, 2-2) in a home Three Rivers Conference matchup.

P-E-M scored two runs in the first inning, four in the second and six in the third for an early 12-0 lead. R-P responded with two runs in the third, then two more in the fifth, before P-E-M finished the scoring with one insurance run in the top of the seventh.

Aviana Anderson-Ingraham had a stellar day for the Trojans, hitting 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, one RBI and two runs scored. Delaney Vaughn also hit a triple, going 1 for 3 with one RBI.

TENNIS

Rochester Lourdes 7, Cotter 0

The Ramblers had a tough time, getting swept in a home match against the Eagles.

Six of the flights featured 2-0 set sweeps as well, but Cotter’s four-singles player Ema Stankova pushed her matchup against Charlie Young to the third set, but Young came out on top 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Winona 5, Austin 2

The Winhawks picked up a home win over Big 9 Conference foe Austin.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Winona State 2, Upper Iowa 0

Winona State 6, Upper Iowa 5

The Warriors (33-13, 19-5) picked up a pair of conference wins, defeating the Peacocks (21-24, 12-13) twice in Winona.

WSU ace Liz Pautz picked up her 21st win of the season in game one, throwing her eighth complete-game shutout as she allowed two hits and one walk with 13 strikeouts.

Catcher Rylee Stout hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first to get the Warriors on the board, and Brianna Luciano scored on a double by Ann Smolenski in the fifth for the team’s second run.

The second game featured more offense by both teams, with the Warriors winning narrowly in a back-and-forth affair.

In the first inning, Abbie Hlas hit a triple to drive in Sam Keller, then Hlas scored on a wild pitch for a 2-0 lead.

Upper Iowa jumped into the lead in the top of the second, scoring three runs, but WSU was able to get back ahead in the bottom of the third, scoring three runs in part thanks to another wild pitch.

Smolenski doubled to score Keller and Marissa Mullen, advancing to third on a throw on the play. Then, Smolenski made it home on a wild pitch for a 5-3 lead.

The Peacocks tied the game with two runs in the fifth, but the Warriors broke the tie when Luciano scored on an error in the sixth inning.

