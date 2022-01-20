Local sports roundup: G-E-T's Schmitz scores 56 points in win

Sophomore Cody Schmitz continued his remarkable season, scoring 56 points in the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau boys basketball team’s 71-65 road win over Viroqua on Thursday.

For most players in the state, a 56-point game would be by far a career best. But for Schmitz, it’s not his best game this season; he scored 61 points in a season-opening win over Sparta on Nov. 23.

La Crescent-Hokah 71, Lewiston-Altura 52

The Cardinals (9-4) were short-handed for the fourth game in a row, and they lost their fourth game after a 9-0 start, falling by 19 points at home against La Crescent-Hokah (9-1).

L-A senior Thomas Menk led all scorers with 24 points, with fellow senior Kyle Fredrickson adding 13.

Carter Todd and Mason Einerwold tied for the Lancers’ lead with 20 points apiece.

BOYS HOCKEY

Faribault 7, Winona 6 (OT)

The Winhawks (3-10-1, 2-7) tied the score 6-6 late, but Faribault (5-11, 4-7) scored the game’s winning goal in overtime to win a Big 9 matchup in Winona.

Baldwin-Woodville 7, Cotter 1

The Ramblers (0-8) had a tough time against one of Wisconsin’s top teams, losing a road matchup by six goals against Baldwin-Woodville (13-3).

Cotter fell behind 3-0 in the first period, and went down 4-0 early in the second period before Jackson Coda scored the team’s only goal of the game at 5:06, with Aaron Michaels assisting.

WRESTLING

Independence/Gilmanton 30, C-FC 10

While the Pirates lost the dual meet, it was a strong performance for the team’s two wrestlers nonetheless.

All 30 of I/G’s points came via forfeit, while C-FC won both of the matches of the night.

At 170 pounds, Sam Schutz won a 14-2 major decision over Mason Gierok.

Abraham Henderson pinned Max Marsolek at 1:28 in the 152-pound class.

