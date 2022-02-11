Local sports roundup: G-E-T's Schmitz pours in 45 points in win

Sophomore Cody Schmitz had another huge game on Tuesday night, scoring 45 points to lead the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau boys basketball team to a 72-64 home win over Coulee Conference foe Arcadia.

After an 11-point outing against West Salem last week, Schmitz dropped his third-highest total of the season and his first game scoring in the 40s after 61-point and 56-point performances earlier this year, with a quartet of 39-point games in a tie for the previous third place.

With the win, the Red Hawks move to 8-11 overall and 3-5 in Coulee play, while Arcadia slips to 4-15 and 2-7 respectively.

La Crescent-Hokah 68, Cotter 45

The final score was closer than the 37-point margin the first time the Three Rivers Conference rivals met, but the Lancers (14-4, 8-2) still pulled off a sizable win over the Ramblers (3-15, 0-9) in Winona.

LC-H junior Carter Todd led all scorers with a 28-point game.

Cotter was led by a pair of seniors with 11 points, with Vanya Schultz and Payton Weifenbach both hitting the mark.

Rushford-Peterson 56, Fillmore Central 44

The Trojans (16-4, 8-3) won their sixth game in a row, defeating the Falcons (7-14, 3-8) by double-digits in a road Three Rivers Conference matchup.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cotter 68, La Crescent-Hokah 35

The Ramblers (17-4, 11-1) pulled away for a 35-point home win over the Three Rivers Conference foe Lancers (11-10, 6-5) thanks to a performance in which Cotter knocked in a season-high 14 3-pointers.

Senior Megan Morgan led the way, scoring a game-high 30 points and hitting six 3’s, also grabbing eight rebounds. Fellow senior Sofia Sandcork also hit double figures, scoring 13 points with three 3’s.

Junior Allyssa Williams and senior Hailey Biesanz both hit two 3’s apiece, and sophomore Ava Killian had one triple to round out the 14 total.

La Crescent-Hokah was led by a 10-point game from junior Emma Stavenau.

Fillmore Central 56, Rushford-Peterson 52

The Trojans (10-14, 4-9) lost their third game in a row in a narrow home loss to the Three Rivers rival Falcons (10-13, 2-9).

Cannon Falls 64, Lewiston-Altura 37

The Cardinals (10-14) lost a non-conference road matchup against Cannon Falls (7-15)

WRESTLING

Southland Quad

The LA/RP wrestling team dominated a quad in Southland, winning all three matches including a pair of blowouts.

LARP handily defeated La Crescent-Hokah 77-6 and toppled Wabasha-Kellogg 78-6.

Against the Lancers, the Screamin’ Eagles had five forfeit wins while also going 8-1 in the bouts wrestled.

LARP picked up 10 forfeits against W-K, going 3-1 in the four matchups.

Jordan Zibrowski (126) and Quintin Betthaser (132) picked up pins in both matches.

The team’s third victory of the evening was its closest, beating GMLOS by a 46-36 score.

GMLOS had one forfeit, while LARP had two, but the Trojans won eight of the 13 matchups between the squads.

Betthaser picked up a pin in this match too, joined as Spencer Nelson (106), Tyler Kreidemacher (113), Camdyn Anderson (170) and Brock Frisch (220) pinned their opponents as well.

