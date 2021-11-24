Local sports roundup: G-E-T's Cody Schmitz goes off with 61-point game

GALESVILLE — Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School boys basketball coach Jared McCutchen had a pretty easy time guiding his team past Sparta on Tuesday, and it was all because of sophomore guard Cody Schmitz.

“When things are going that well,” McCutchen said, “you just tell them to keep doing it.”

The plan was simple. Give the ball to Schmitz, who torched the Spartans for 61 points in an 82-67 nonconference victory.

Schmitz made seven 3-pointers, hit 20 free throws and 10 more shots inside the 3-point line to make the RedHawks winners in their first game of the season.

“He spread it out and made seven of nine or 10 on 3s and made 20 of 24 free throws,” McCutchen said of Schmitz, who averaged 17.8 points per game as a freshman. “He didn’t miss a lot, obviously.

“He hit a couple of in-rhythm 3s early, and after that he just wouldn’t miss.”

McCutchen said the RedHawks put the ball in Schmitz’s hands as often as possible and that many of the shots came after bringing the ball up the floor.

“He would take those shots where a coach says, ‘Hey, it’s too early!’” McCutchen said. “And then it goes in. After a while, we just let him go at it. He couldn’t do much wrong today.”

The Spartans defended Schmitz with two players in the second half, but it didn’t do much to slow him down. He scored 28 second-half points after getting 33 in the first half.

“We had to figure out how to get him off some screens in the second half,” McCutchen said. “We tried to get it in his hand as soon as we could off the inbounds because he did a lot of great things with the basketball tonight.”

GIRLS BASKETBALL

C-FC 45, Onalaska Luther 39

ONALASKA — The Cochrane-Fountain City High School girls basketball team liked the shots it was getting early, even though most of them weren’t falling through the hoop.

But once that changed, the Pirates were able to take it to Onalaska Luther with a big run through the end of the first half that led to a 45-39 nonconference victory on Tuesday.

C-FC (2-1) used a balanced scoring effort and some gritty defense to force turnovers and make a 16-2 run to end the first half stand up against the Knights (0-2).

Seniors Maile Gotzinger and Chayce Rollinger scored nine points apiece, and seniors Haili Brone and McKinlee Horthrup added eight each for the Pirates, who never trailed after a 3-pointer by Isabella Holzer 3-pointer gave them a 15-13 lead with 3 minutes, 51 seconds left in the first half.

“We were missing layups and knew they’d eventually go in,” C-FC coach Rick Peterson said. “Sometimes shots don’t go in, but our defense is what kept us in (the game).”

The Pirates made life tough on NCAA Division II Bemidji State commit Rachel Koenig after the first few minutes and extended from the post to the perimeter to dictate the action. Onalaska Luther finished with 24 turnovers, and Breilynn Halverson and Brone each had three steals.

Brone also led C-FC with six rebounds.

Junior Hannah Matzke scored a team-high 13 points for the Knights, who also received 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots from Koenig.

“We really focused on (Koenig), and their other post (Matzke) really hurt us at times,” Peterson said. “They work really well together, and it comes down to what do you want to try and take away. We fouled (Koenig) there a few times at the end, but I think we did a pretty good job of keeping her off the boards.

“She’s a great rebounder and very athletic, but I think we did a pretty good job with her.”

BOYS HOCKEY

Aquinas Co-op 6, West Salem 4

Junior forward Evan Johnson had the strongest offensive performance in a game where many of the Avalanche players put up big numbers, tallying four points in the 6-4 win over West Salem in the first game of the season for both squads.

Johnson scored the game-winning goal at 4:31 in the third period, breaking a 4-4 tie with a shorthanded goal assisted by senior forward Brennan Dirks. Johnson and Dirks both assisted on an empty-net goal by sophomore forward Christian McConaghy at 16:37 to put the game out of reach.

With two goals and two assists, Johnson led the team in scoring on the night, though a pair of Avalanche players had three points. Dirks and sophomore forward Calvin Gilberston each scored one goal with two assists.

COLLEGE

MEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 3, Lawrence 3

The Cardinals (2-7-1) and the Vikings (3-4-1) were evenly matched during their non-conference game in Appleton, earning a 3-3 draw.

Each team scored two goals in the first period and one in the second, though the barrage stopped after that, with no goals in the third period or overtime.

Freshman defenseman Callahan Nauss, freshman forward Laudon Poellinger and sophomore forward Kasyn Kruse all scored one goal apiece for St. Mary’s.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 73, Upper Iowa 69

The Warriors started their NSIC season with a win, as WSU (3-0, 1-0) hit the road and defeated Upper Iowa (1-4, 0-1).

Winona State was outscored in three of the games four quarters, with the Peacocks winning the first quarter 20-16, the second 22-14 and the fourth 19-12. However, the Warriors outscored UIU 31-8 in the third quarter, which was enough to seal the victory.

A big part of that third-period surge was a 4-for-5 shooting performance behind the arc, with sophomore guard Caitlin Riley hitting two, and senior guard Lauren Fech and senior guard Emily Kieck hitting one each. In the remainder of the game, WSU was 1-for-14 on threes.

WSU senior forward Taylor Hustad was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points, also grabbing 10 rebounds for the game’s only double-double. UIU’s leading scorer was Lydia Haack, with 22 points.

Kieck scored 15 and Fech had 12 as the Warriors’ other double-digit scorers.

Hamline 75, Saint Mary’s 71

The Cardinals (2-2, 1-1) picked up their first conference loss of the season, dropping a home game in overtime against the Pipers (2-2, 1-1).

Hamline had the edge in the first half, with a 38-32 lead at the break, but St. Mary’s outscored them 33-27 in the second half to send the game to OT.

The Pipers bounced back with a 10-6 margin in overtime to claim the win.

Both teams had a 24-point scorer with Saint Mary’s senior guard Brooklyn Paulson and Hamline’s Sophie Findell each hitting the total. Paulson added 12 rebounds for the game’s only double-double.

Freshman guard Izzy Goettelman, a Winona Senior High alum, was second on the Cardinals with 13 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Upper Iowa 85, Winona State 72

The Warriors (3-1, 0-1) dropped their first game of the season in Fayette, Iowa, losing a NSIC matchup with Upper Iowa (5-0, 1-0).

The Peacoacks built up a 12-point 45-33 lead by halftime and coasted to the finish with a 40-39 advantage in the second half.

UIU’s Jake Hilmer was the high scorer in the game with 21 points.

Winona State had an even scoring distribution with four players between 15 and 12 points.

Junior guard Alec Rosner led the way with 15 points. Fellow junior guard, and former Caledonia standout, Owen King was next with 14 points. Senior guard Devin Whitelow had 13 points and junior guard Luke Martens rounded things out with 12 points.

Hamline 67, Saint Mary’s 64

The Cardinals (1-2, 1-1) came up just short in a major comeback attempt, falling on the road against Hamline (2-3, 1-1).

SMU trailed by as much as 13 points near the midpoint of the second half, but a late surge and a jumper by Cardinals junior guard Raheem Anthony cut the deficit down to just one point, 65-64, with seven seconds remaining.

Hamline’s Jake Larson hit a pair of free throws to give the Pipers some breathing room, and Anthony’s last-second three-pointer was off the mark.

SMU sophomore guard Owen Ziegler was the game’s leading scorer at 15 points, though Anthony was close behind with 14 points and Hamline’s Conner Krenos scored 14 as well.

