Local sports roundup: G-E-T/M-M's Anderson takes second at Bi-State Classic

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro senior Tanner Andersen had the best Winona-area finish at the annual Bi-State Classic at the La Crosse Center, taking second place overall in the 138-pound weight class.

In the Thursday evening final matchup, Andersen was pinned at 4:54 by Marshfield junior Hoyt Blaskowski.

Earlier in the day, Andersen beat Mineral Point's Tarrin Riley by a 2-1 decision in his semifinal bout.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

G-E-T 58, Holmen 57 (OT)

G-E-T (4-7) picked up an overtime non-conference win on the road on Thursday, defeating Holmen (4-7) by a 58-57 score.

C-FC 56, Schullsburg 33

The Pirates (8-4) won a game at the Schullsburg Tournament, handily defeating the host squad by 23 points.

