Local sports roundup: G-E-T girls hoops wins big over Black River Falls

The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau girls basketball team picked up a dominant 69-29 win over Coulee Conference foe Black River Falls on Friday night.

With the win, the Red Hawks moved to 5-8 overall and 3-1 in conference, while the Tigers dropped to 1-10 and 0-4 in Coulee play.

G-E-T senior Aleah Hunter led all scorers with 16 points, with a trio of three-pointers. Senior Lindsey Lettner also had a trio of triples, scoring 14 points. Junior Shayna Kirkey was the third Red Hawk to hit double figures, scoring 13.

BRF was led by senior Makayla Nortman’s 11 points.

Lewiston-Altura 49, Rushford-Peterson 37

The Cardinals (5-7) won a home game against the Trojans (6-5) by a 12-point margin.

L-A built up a 20-12 lead at halftime and continued to expand the deficit in the second half.

R-P junior Kaylee Ruberg led all scorers with 23 points.

Senior Elise Sommer led the Cardinals with 17 points, also grabbing 15 rebounds for a double-double.

BOYS BASKETBALL

C-FC 49, Alma Center Lincoln 38

Cochrane-Fountain City defended its home court with an 11-point win over Alma Center Lincoln on Friday night.

The Pirates (5-5) were led by senior Ethan Hunger’s 17 points, which was a game high. Austin Becker added eight and Tristan Ostrem scored seven for C-FC as well.

Alma Center Lincoln (2-7) was led by a 15-point night from Stephen Werre and a 10-point game from Jace Paul.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 79, Bemidji State 74

The Warriors (8-4, 4-3) overcame a seven-point second-half deficit in a road win over NSIC foe Bemidji State (6-7, 3-6).

Both teams were even in the first half, scoring 38 points apiece for a tie at the break.

In the first eight-and-a-half minutes of the second half, the Beavers had control, outscoring WSU 21-14 for a 59-52 lead with 11:31 to play after a three-pointer by freshman Dalton Albrecht.

The Warriors responded with an 18-6 run of their own, capped off by a layup by junior Luke Martens, to take a five-point 70-65 lead with 2:36 on the clock.

WSU maintained that margin for the final two-and-a-half minutes to seal the comeback win.

Bemidji State’s Travis Bianco led all scorers with 23 points.

Martens was the Warriors top scorer with 21 points, adding 12 rebounds for the game’s only double-double. Freshman Connor Dillon came off the bench and scored 13 points for WSU, while junior Alec Rosner added 11.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Bemidji State 75, Winona State 60

The Warriors (6-7, 3-6) dropped an NSIC road matchup against the Beavers (8-5, 6-3) by a 15-point margin.

The two teams played to a 14-14 draw in the first quarter, but Bemidji State built up a nine-point lead by halftime and continued to increase the deficit from there.

Beavers senior Trinity Yoder led all scorers with 22 points.

Winona State was led by 14 points from senior Emma Fee, with senior Taylor Hustad adding 11.

