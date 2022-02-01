Local sports roundup: G-E-T girls hoops pulls off comeback win over Tomah

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s girls basketball team overcame a tough second half to win a 53-37 comeback at home against non-conference foe Tomah on Monday night.

The Red Hawks were trailing at the break after a low-scoring first half, with Tomah ahead 23-18.

However, G-E-T (9-10) outscored the Timberwolves (7-12) by a 35-14 margin in the second to win by double-digits.

Red Hawks senior Lindsey Lettner scored 24 points to lead all scorers, with senior Avali Bratberg nearly hitting double digits as well with nine points.

Tomah was led by 15 points from senior Katelyn Krause.

Lewiston-Altura 62, Spring Grove 38

The Cardinals (9-12) won handily on the road against the Lions (5-14) in a non-conference matchup.

Rushford-Peterson 59, Houston 49

The Trojans (9-11) won by 10 points at home against the Hurricanes (10-9).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cotter 58, Mabel-Canton 47

The Ramblers (2-13) picked up their second win of the year in an 11-point home victory over the Cougars (6-12).

Rushford-Peterson 87, Houston 41

The Trojans (12-4) soundly beat the Hurricanes (1-14) on their home court in a non-conference game.

Northfield 73, Winona 57

The Winhawks (10-5, 7-4) had a six-game winning streak snapped on the road against the Raiders (9-6, 7-5).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Red Wing 5, Winona 0

The Winhawks (0-16, 0-11) fell by five goals at home against Big 9 Conference foe Red Wing (4-17, 3-8).

The Wingers scored one goal in each of the first two periods, then scored three times in the final period to seal the 5-0 margin.

