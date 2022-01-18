 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
ROUNDUP

Local sports roundup: G-E-T boys win by double digits

  • 0

The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau boys basketball team picked up a sizable win on Monday night in a non-conference game, beating Whitehall 74-59.

Sophomore Cody Schmitz was the game’s leading scorer with 27 points for the Red Hawks (6-7).

Two more G-E-T players hit double figures with freshman Jackson Burns scoring 15 and junior Will Mack adding 12.

The Norse (7-4) was led by a 19-point game from Devon McCune.

Arcadia 47, C-FC 45

The Raiders (2-11) snapped a three-game losing streak with a two-point win on the Pirates’ (5-6) home court.

One player from each team tied for the scoring lead, as C-FC senior Ethan Hunger and Arcadia senior Kaden Updike each scored 14 points. Pirates senior Tristan Ostrem added 10 points.

P-E-M 63, Rushford-Peterson 42

The undefeated Bulldogs (11-0) defeated the Trojans (8-3) by double digits in Rushford.

People are also reading…

R-P trailed 31-22 at halftime and Plainview-Elgin-Millville expanded on that deficit with a 32-20 score in the second half.

Senior Justin Ruberg led the Trojans with 16 points, and senior Malachi Bunke added 12.

Winona 59, Kasson-Mantorville 48

The Winhawks (5-4) picked up a double-digit road non-conference win over the Komets (8-4).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

P-E-M 66, Rushford-Peterson 46

The Trojans (7-8) lost a road contest against the Bulldogs (11-2) by 20 points.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News