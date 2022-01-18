Local sports roundup: G-E-T boys win by double digits

The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau boys basketball team picked up a sizable win on Monday night in a non-conference game, beating Whitehall 74-59.
Sophomore Cody Schmitz was the game’s leading scorer with 27 points for the Red Hawks (6-7).
Two more G-E-T players hit double figures with freshman Jackson Burns scoring 15 and junior Will Mack adding 12.
The Norse (7-4) was led by a 19-point game from Devon McCune.
Arcadia 47, C-FC 45
The Raiders (2-11) snapped a three-game losing streak with a two-point win on the Pirates’ (5-6) home court.
One player from each team tied for the scoring lead, as C-FC senior Ethan Hunger and Arcadia senior Kaden Updike each scored 14 points. Pirates senior Tristan Ostrem added 10 points.
P-E-M 63, Rushford-Peterson 42
The undefeated Bulldogs (11-0) defeated the Trojans (8-3) by double digits in Rushford.
R-P trailed 31-22 at halftime and Plainview-Elgin-Millville expanded on that deficit with a 32-20 score in the second half.
Senior Justin Ruberg led the Trojans with 16 points, and senior Malachi Bunke added 12.
Winona 59, Kasson-Mantorville 48
The Winhawks (5-4) picked up a double-digit road non-conference win over the Komets (8-4).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
P-E-M 66, Rushford-Peterson 46
The Trojans (7-8) lost a road contest against the Bulldogs (11-2) by 20 points.
