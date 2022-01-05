Local sports roundup: Cotter girls win clash with P-E-M

Cotter’s girls basketball team handed Plainview-Elgin-Millville its second loss of the season, as the Ramblers won a 61-50 game at home.

In the Three Rivers Conference cross-divisional matchup, Cotter (10-2) had a slight edge in the first half with a 28-26 lead at the break over the Bulldogs (8-2).

The Ramblers blew the game open in the second half, starting the period with a 10-0 run and they did not look back.

Senior Megan Morgan had a game-high 29 points for Cotter, adding seven rebounds and four steals in a well-rounded game. Senior Sofia Sandcork also hit double digits with 11 points. Senior Olivia Gardner had a great defensive performance with six steals.

P-E-M was led by a 16-point game from Abigail O’Reilly.

C-FC 66, Arcadia 36

The Pirates (9-4) cruised past non-conference foe Arcadia (3-8) in a 30-point win.

C-FC had a 32-10 lead at halftime and continued to expand the deficit with a 34-26 margin in the second half.

Senior Chayce Rollinger led the Pirates with 20 points, though fellow senior Maile Gotzinger was not far behind with 16 points.

Junior Autumn Passehl and sophomore Cassidy Pehler tied with 10 points each for Arcadia.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rushford-Peterson 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 18

Rushford-Peterson’s boys basketball team blew by Wabasha-Kellogg in a Tuesday night road game.

The Trojans (5-2) had a stranglehold on the game from the start, scoring 43 points in the first half while only allowing five for a 38-point halftime deficit.

Wabasha-Kellogg outscored R-P 13-11 in the second half as the Trojans took their foot off the gas in the rout.

Sophomore Dawson Bunke was Rushford-Peterson’s top scorer with 17 points, including a 5-for-7 night from behind the three-point line.

Mauston 70, G-E-T 59

A pair of the top sophomores in the area went off as the Golden Eagles (6-4) defeated the Red Hawks (4-4) in a non-conference game.

G-E-T’s sophomore phenom Cody Schmitz scored 34 in the game, but Mauston sophomore Brock Massey matched that with 34 points of his own.

Mauston senior Adon Saylor scored 21, and G-E-T junior Will Mack added 12.

Whitehall 68, C-FC 49

The Pirates (4-5, 2-2) fell to .500 in conference play in a 19-point loss against their Dairyland Conference foe Whitehall (5-3, 3-1).

BOYS HOCKEY

Aquinas co-op 5, Tomah/Sparta 2

The Avalanche (4-8, 1-1) won by three goals in a game against Mississippi Valley conference foe Tomash/Sparta (3-9, 1-1).

T/S got on the board first with a powerplay goal in the first period by Easton Armstrong, but Avalanche senior Zander Skrede scored to tie early in the second to tie the game and Tanner Bass scored a few minutes later for a 2-1 lead.

Tomah/Sparta evened the score 2-2 with a goal at 13:51, but Aquinas co-op scored once more in the second and twice in the third to close out the win.

Skrede and junior Tanner Bass each scored one goal and one assist. Sophomore Christian McConaghy, junior Ethan Meyer and junior Evan Johnson all scored one goal each.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Waseca 2, Winona 1 (OT)

The Winhawks (0-7) lost a hard-fought road matchup against Waseca (2-11-1) in overtime.

Winona fought back from a 1-0 deficit thanks to a goal by sophomore Avery Engbrecht, but eventually succumbed in overtime.

Winhawks freshman goaltender Aliya Gricius had 31 saves in the game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0