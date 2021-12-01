Local sports roundup: Cotter girls hoops picks up first win of the season

Cotter’s girls basketball team (1-2) snapped a two-game losing streak and picked up its first victory of the season on Tuesday, beating Fillmore Central (0-1) by a 71-41 score in Winona.

The Ramblers outscored the Falcons 41-20 in the first half, and kept adding to the lead in the second, 30-21.

It was a high-scoring, but balanced, night for Cotter as Megan Morgan led with 17 points, Sofia Sandcork scored 15, Sera Speltz had 14 and Allyssa Williams added 12.

C-FC 72, Augusta 37

The Pirates (3-1) scored early and often in a 35-point home victory over Augusta (1-1).

Senior Chayce Rollinger and sophomore Emmalee Mann tied for the scoring lead with 13 points apiece. Seniors Haili Brone and McKinlee Northrup were tied in third place with nine points each.

Caledonia 68, Rushford-Peterson 30

CALEDONIA — Junior Paige Klug made three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points for the Warriors, who led 40-18 at the half and had 11 players score.

Junior Alexis Schroeder also made three of Caledonia’s nine 3-pointers and added 10 points.

Altoona 64, G-E-T 51

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (1-3) were outscored by 11 points in the second half.

Senior Lindsey Lettner scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the first half for G-E-T, which also received nine points apiece from Kayli Bratberg and Emily Nelson.

Winona hockey

The Winona boys hockey team won its first game of the season with 3-2 comeback victory at home over the La Crosse Aquinas co-op, while the Winhawks girls fell to 0-2 with a 6-0 road loss to Onalaska.

