Local sports roundup: Cardinals girls hang tough with conference top dog

Lewiston-Altura’s girls basketball team hung tough against one of the top teams in the Three Rivers Conference, losing a 65-56 home matchup against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday.

The Bulldogs came into the game with a 13-2 record, and a 6-2 mark in conference play, while the Cardinals were at 8-11 and 3-8 respectively.

Nonetheless, L-A only trailed 29-22 at halftime and was only outscored 36-34 in the second half.

P-E-M’s Abigail O’Reilly had a stellar game with 30 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double.

Lewiston-Altura senior Elise Sommer narrowly missed a double double herself, scoring 14 points to lead the Cardinals and grabbing nine rebounds. Senior Madison Oslie also hit double digits for L-A with 12 points.

Caledonia 54, Rushford-Peterson 41

The Warriors (13-7, 7-3) defeated the Trojans (8-10, 4-7) by 13 points in Rushford.

Cotter 79, Fillmore Central 37

Cotter (13-3, 8-1) hit the road and beat the Falcons (6-12, 1-9) by 42 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Westby 67, G-E-T 66

The Norsemen (7-8, 3-3) had four players score double digits as they battled back from a 39-32 halftime deficit and snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Rhett Stenslien led the way with 18 points, while Hudson Lipski made three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Cale Griffin made four 3s and added 14 points, and Grant McCauley scored 10 points.

Sophomore Cody Schmitz scored a game-high 28 points for the Red Hawks (7-9, 2-4), while Jack Beedle made five 3s for his 15 points.

Caledonia 60, Rushford-Peterson 49

Iowa State commit Eli King scored 20 points to help the Warriors improve to 15-0 overall and 8-0 in the conference.

The Trojans (10-4, 6-3) stayed close for much of the road game, leading 40-39 with 8:38 remaining before Caledonia closed out the game with a 21-9 run.

Jackson Koepke added 12 points for Caledonia, which led 24-20 at the half, while Austin Meyer had 11.

P-E-M 77, Lewiston-Altura 62

The Cardinals (11-5, 5-4) lost by 15 points on the road against the Bulldogs (15-1, 7-1).

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 55, C-FC 42

The Pirates (7-7) dropped a road game by a 13-point margin against the Lancers (9-3).

BOYS HOCKEY

Aquinas co-op 6, Tomah/Sparta 0

Calvin Gilbertson scored three goals, including two in the first period, and added two assists as the Avalanche won their third in a row.

Evan Johnson and Christian McConaghy each had a goal and two assists for the Aquinas co-op (7-11, 2-2), while Joseph Baranowski finished with one goal and one assist and Tanner Bass had two assists.

Keaton Breske made 26 saves for the Avalanche to keep Tomah/Sparta (5-12-2, 1-3) winless over its last three games.

Rochester John Marshall 6, Winona 0

The Winhawks (3-13-1, 2-9) dropped a home game against the Rockets (6-10, 4-4) by a six-goal margin.

