Local sports roundup: C-FC girls track repeats as conference champs

For the second year in a row, the Cochrane-Fountain City girls track and field team is the Dairyland Conference champion.

The Pirates claimed first place at the conference championship meet in Independence on Thursday, scoring 139 points to outpace Blair-Taylor’s 110.5 in second place.

Last season, C-FC scored 148 to outscore Blair-Taylor at 112.

Senior Haili Brone became the team’s only two-time champion, winning the 200-meter dash for the second season in a row thanks to a time of 27.14 seconds. She also was the champ in the 400-meter dash at 1-minute, 4.17-seconds and took second in the 100-meter dash at 13.74.

That was not the Pirates’ only multi-event winner of the meet, as junior Breilynn Halverson took home a pair of titles as well. In the 1,600-meter run, Halverson took first with a time of 6:09.19 and she won the 800-meter run at 2:28.93.

The team’s only field title was won by freshman Cecilia Dittrich, who won the long jump at 15-feet, 7-inches. Dittrich also placed third in the 200 at 28.56.

Another trio of Pirates earned runner-up.

Freshman Ana Knecht placed second in the 1,600 at 6:20.47 and second in the 800 at 2:41.77, behind teammate Halverson in both events, while also placing third in the high jump at 4-feet, 6-inches.

Junior Ella Arneson took second in both hurdles events, with a time of 18.73 in the 100-meter hurdles and 52.39 in the 300-meter hurdles.

Freshman Alyvia Arneson rounded out the team’s top finishes with a time of 1:05.55 in the 400, finishing behind teammate Brone.

The Pirates also won one relay event, with the 4x800 team of Arneson, Dittrich, Knecht and Halverson running a time of 4:26.83.

C-FC’s boys team finished in the top half of the standings, taking fourth in the 10-team conference with a score of 78.50. Augusta was the champion, scoring 137 to beat out Melrose-Mindoro’s 104.

Junior Wesley Pronschinske was the boys squad’s only multi-event champion, winning the 1,600 with a time of 4:56.92 and the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:48.77, making him the conference champion for the second year in a row in the meet’s longest event.

Senior Wyatt Seibel also won a title for C-FC, placing first in the triple jump at a distance of 40-feet, 10.5-inches.

A pair of Pirates had runner-up performances, with sophomore Sam Schultz recording a pole vault of 11-feet and freshman Grayden Barum placing second in the high jump at 5-feet, 8-inches.

SOFTBALL

G-E-T 3, Onalaska 1

The RedHawks (15-4) picked up a low-scoring nonconference road win over the Hilltoppers. (6-12).

G-E-T scored two runs in the top of the third inning, and while Onalaska responded with one in the bottom of the frame, the RedHawks never trailed in the game. G-E-T added an insurance run in the top of the fifth inning.

RedHawks senior pitcher Genna O’Neill allowed no earned runs, with one total run, striking out nine batters while surrendering four hits and one walk. At the plate, O’Neill was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Onalaska senior pitcher Ava Smith also allowed no earned runs, with three total, while striking out four and allowing four hits and two walks.

Senior Ryann Duffenbach drove in an RBI during a 1 for 4 day for G-E-T.

Senior Allison Balduzzi went 1 for 3 with one RBI for Onalaska.

Caledonia 7, Lewiston-Altura 0

The Cardinals (4-11, 4-9) hung tough early on the road, but the Warriors (3-5) pulled away late in a Three Rivers Conference matchup.

Following three scoreless innings, Caledonia broke through with four runs in the fourth inning and added three more for insurance in the sixth.

Warriors sophomore pitcher Braelyn Lange allowed just one hit and one walk in seven innings, striking out 10 Cardinals batters.

Junior Kaitlyn Tiedemann picked up L-A’s only hit of the game, going 1 for 2 with a triple.

BASEBALL

Caledonia 13, Lewiston-Altura 5

Junior third baseman Ayden Goetzinger hit a three-run home run in the first inning and senior Thane Meiners left the park with a solo shot in the seventh to give Caledonia (9-5, 9-3) a seven-run win over the Cardinals (3-6, 2-6) in a Three Rivers Conference matchup.

Meiners and Goetzinger each had two hits, joined by senior Brady Augedahl, junior Kyle Bechtel and sophomore Drew Yahnke to tie for the team lead.

Senior Matthew Schell led the way for the Cardinals, going 4 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored. Senior Jayden Boynton also had a strong day at the plate, going 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

Winona 15, Byron 10

The Winhawks (7-6) handed the Bears (14-1) their first loss of the season in a five-run nonconference victory at WSHS.

