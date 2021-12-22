Local sports roundup: C-FC girls hoops gives Alma Center Lincoln first loss

The Cochrane-Fountain City girls basketball team picked up another dominant win on Tuesday, beating previously unbeaten Alma Center Lincoln 66-28 on the road. With the win, C-FC moved up to 7-2, while Alma Center drops to 6-1.

C-FC was able to get ahead 30-16 by halftime, but the Pirates played even better in the second half, outscoring the Hornets 36-12.

Pirates senior guard Haili Brone led all scorers with 20 points. Sophomore guard Emmalee Mann and senior guard Maile Gotzinger also hit double digits, tying at 12 points.

Alma Center Lincoln’s Kiza Cummings scored 18 points to lead the Hornets, just slightly below her season average of 20.2 points per game.

Onalaska 56, G-E-T 32

The Hilltoppers (5-6) won for the second time in three games, defeating G-E-T (3-6) in a non-conference matchup.

Sophomore Sidney Fillbach scored 23 points and had seven rebounds to lead Onalaska, which also received 12 points from senior Emma Breidenbach and 11 from sophomore Anna Skemp.

Skemp also had five steals and was a key defensive factor against G-E-T’s Lindsey Lettner, who entered the game averaging 19 points per game and finished with 12. Breidenbach added six assists for the Hilltoppers, who held the Red Hawks to nine points in the first half.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Elmwood/Plum City 58, C-FC 43

The Pirates (3-3) dropped a non-conference matchup against the Wolves (5-2).

EPC was led by a 25-point night by senior Luke Webb, while C-FC’s top scorer was Ethan Hunger, who had 19 points for his highest total of the season thus far.

Senior Tristan Ostrem also hit double digits, scoring 10 for the Pirates.

Winona 41, Red Wing 27

The Winhawks (2-1, 2-1) won a Big 9 Conference road game by 14 points over Red Wing (2-3, 0-3).

It was a particularly low-scoring first half as WSHS led 14-3 at the break. The Winhawks pulled away further with a 27-23 margin in the second half.

Senior Jasper Hedin led the way with 24 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. Junior Bryan Cassellius added 10 points for Winona as well.

BOYS HOCKEY

Aquinas co-op 5, Viroqua 1

Ethan Meyer scored a pair of goals for the Avalanche, including one in the team’s four-goal second period.

Zander Skrede, Christian McConaghy and Brennan Dirks all had a goal and an assist, while Calvin Gilbertson and Casey Keane had two assists apiece. Ethan Oines mde 13 saves for the Aquinas co-op, which snapped a two-game skid and improved to 3-7.

Jack Dahl scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, who dropped to 0-3-1.

WRESTLING

G-E-T/Mel.-Min. 42, Tomah 32

The Titans took momentum with three straight pins at 195, 220 and 285 for a 30-4 lead over the Timberwolves.

Justice Vaaler kicked things off for the Titans by pinning Brady Lehnherr in 2:59 at 195. Bradyn Lockington put them in front by pinning Ethan Burch in 1:13 at 220, and Thomas Haney finished it by pinning Carter Habeck at 3:05 in the 285-pound match.

Tanner Andersen (138), Ben Peterson (160) and Alex Wieczorek (170) also recorded pins for the Titans. Austin Gray (113), Cameron Finch (120) and Landen Bloom (126) all won by pin for the Timberwolves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0