Local sports roundup: C-FC girls basketball team wins ninth in a row

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The C-FC High School girls basketball team ran its winning streak to nine games with a 57-43 Dairyland Conference victory over Eleva-Strum on Thursday night.

The Pirates (16-4, 10-1) had three players in double figures, led by McKinlee Northrup’s 14 points.

Chayce Rollinger made a pair of 3-pointers and added 13 points, while Haili Brone had 11 points.

Rollinger had 11 of her points in the first half as C-FC built a 28-22 lead at the break.

West Salem 57, G-E-T 42

GALESVILLE, Wis. — The Panthers’ win, their third in a row and sixth in their last seven, improved them to 17-3 overall and 8-1 in the conference. Meanwhile, the Red Hawks — who would have tied West Salem for the conference lead with a win — dropped to 9-11 overall and 6-3 in league play.

Anna McConkey had a game-high 24 points for the Panthers, who are ranked seventh in Division 3 by The Associated Press, while Megan Johnson made a pair of 3-pointers and added 10 points.

McConkey was 10 of 11 from the free-throw line and had 16 points in the second half as West Salem extended its 28-15 lead at the break.

Emily Nelson made two 3-pointers and finished with eight points for G-E-T. Kayli Bratberg matched her with eight points, all of which came in the second half.

Rushford-Peterson 64, Mabel-Canton 36

MABEL — The Trojans won their second in a row and improved to 10-11.

Chatfield 78, Lewiston-Altura 61

CHATFIELD — The Cardinals dropped to 9-13.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Winona 59, Mankato West 47

Charlie Vandeberg scored 21 points and Bryan Cassellius added 11 for the Winhawks, who improved to 11-4.

Rushford-Peterson 74, Mabel-Canton 29

RUSHFORD — The Trojans, who have won five of their last six and improved to 13-4, had four players in double figures.

Malachi Bunke made five 3-pointers and led the way with 19 points, while Dawson Bunke made four 3-pointers and added 13 points.

Justin Ruberg chipped in 11 points, and Grady Hengel had 10.

BOYS HOCKEY

Winona 7, Albert Lea 6 (OT)

ALBERT LEA — Ayden Ruesgen scored the decisive goal in overtime as the Winhawks won their second in a row and improved to 4-13-1.

Ruesgen finished with two goals and two assists, while Sam Buerck also scored two goals.

Teis Larsen had four assists, Quinn Larsen had a goal and an assist, and Aven Prodzinski and Aiden Kronebusch each scored a goal.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Albert Lea 5, Winona/Cotter/LC-H 0

The Winhawks dropped to 0-17.

GYMNASTICS

West Salem co-op 135.975, G-E-T co-op 132.15

WEST SALEM, Wis. — Juniors Taliyai Michlig and Sara Gyllander were first and second in the all-around to lead the West Salem-co-op to victory.

Michlig tied for first on the vault (9.1), was second on the uneven bars (8.275) and the floor exercise (9.025) and third on the balance beam (8.5) as she won the all-around (34.9).

Gyllander won the beam (9.3), was third on the floor (8.8), was fifth on the vault (8.75) and tied for fifth on the bars (7.9) to take second in the all-around (34.75).

G-E-T co-op junior Abigail Miller won the floor (9.175) and the bars (8.45) and tied for first on the vault (9.1) to take third in the all-around (34.725).

