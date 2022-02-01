Local sports roundup: C-FC boys hoops wins big for second night in a row

The Cochrane-Fountain City boys basketball team followed up their 32-point win from Monday night with another big victory on Tuesday night, beating Dairyland Conference foe Gilmanton 69-35.

It was the second win in a row for the Pirates (9-8, 7-3) following a two-game losing streak. For Gilmanton (5-12, 2-8), it was the second loss in a row.

Pirates senior Ethan Hunger led all scorers with 19 points, though Panthers senior Carson Rieck was close behind with 18.

Senior Austin Becker scored 13 for C-FC and junior Andrew Bissen added 10 points.

West Salem 91, G-E-T 49

The Panthers (16-1, 8-0) had another strong performance in their stellar season, beating G-E-T (7-11, 2-5) by 42 in a Coulee Conference clash.

BOYS HOCKEY

Aquinas co-op 2, West Salem 1

Christian McConaghy scored the winning goal in overtime to give the Aquinas co-op boys hockey team a 2-1 victory over West Salem at the Panther den on Tuesday.

McConaghy scored at even strength on a goal set up by Calvin Gilbertson and Tanner Bass to help the Avalanche (8-13) beat the Panthers for the second time this season and win for the fourth time in six games.

Aquinas had a four-game win streak sidetracked by a two-game losing streak that was ended with McConaghy’s goal.

Both teams scored their first goal in the second period.

West Salem senior Noah LaFleur snapped the scoreless tie with an assist from Connor Brown at the 13:26 mark before Brennan Dirks came back to knot the score after assists from Casey Kean and Bass at 14:15.

McConaghy’s goal was his 10th of the season, and Bass raised his season total in assists to 13. Dirks’ power-play goal was his fifth.

LaFleuer scored his team-high 27th for the Panthers (9-10), who lost for the second time in three games. Connor Brown has a team-high 13 assists.

Keaton Breske stopped 22 shots for Aquinas, and Abram Lassen recorded 34 saves for West Salem.

WRESTLING

Holmen 43, G-E-T/Mel.-Min. 26

The Vikings won eight of the 13 contested matches and finished four of them by pin. Mitch Berg won by pin for the Titans at 182 to cut Holomen’s lead to 28-21, but Griffin Banks (195) won by decision and Ron White (220) by pin to help Holmen pull away.

