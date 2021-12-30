Local sports roundup: C-FC boys hoops doubles opponent in home tournament

The Cochrane-Fountain City boys basketball team more than doubled its opponent in a home game on Wednesday, defeating Milwaukee School of Languages 64-31 in the Pirates’ second game of their home holiday tournament to finish 1-1.

Four starters hit double digits for the Pirates (4-4), with seniors Ethan Hunger and Tristan Ostrem tying for the team lead with 15 points apiece. Seniors Austin Becker and Wyatt Seibel also tied, with each player scoring 12.

MSL (2-3) was led by a nine-point game from Shareef Manning.

Rushford-Peterson 73, Randolph 45

The Trojans (5-2) beat the Rockets (3-5) for R-P’s second win of its home holiday tournament.

Rushford-Peterson led 40-27 at halftime and continued to lengthen the lead with a 33-18 score in the second half.

Senior Malachi Bunke led the team with 18 points, including a 6-for-8 night behind the three-point line for his second strong performance from distance in the tournament.

Senior Justin Ruberg and sophomore Dawson Bunke tied in second place with 15 points apiece, as Ruberg went a perfect 7-for-7 from the field and Dawson Bunke shot 4-of-7 from three.

Senior Andrew Hoiness also hit double digits with 13 points for R-P.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rushford-Peterson 62, Randolph 45

The R-P girls (6-2) beat Randolph (2-8) by double digits to finish 2-0 in their home holiday tournament.

The Trojans jumped ahead 41-26 by halftime and held that advantage by outscoring the Rockets 21-19 in the second half.

BOYS HOCKEY

Marshall 9, Cotter 0

The Cotter boys fell to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic with a nine-goal loss against Marshall.

WRESTLING

Bi-State Classic

LA CROSSE, Wis. — G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro (100 points) is sixth and Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson (65½) 10th in Division 2 after the first of two days at the La Crosse Center.

Senior Tanner Andersen leads the Titans with his berth in the 138-pound semifinal round after winning his quarterfinal match Wednesday night. Andersen (16-0) won twice by pin before using a 12-9 decision in the third round to advance to the quarterfinals. He then beat Bay Port’s Tanner Paulson (15-3) by technical fall to advance to the semifinals.

L-A/R-P’s Brennan Corcoran (9-7, 170 pounds) and Tyler Krizer (6-3, 182) are both still alive after being bounced from the championship bracket in the first round. Both responded to the initial defeats by winning four straight matches.

Winona/Cotter scored 21 points and is being led by Logan Henningson (10-2, 145). Henningson won his first two matches before returning champion Grant Drexler of Stratford handed him an 18-3 loss in the third round.

Henningson then came back to pin South Saint Paul’s Nate Berchtold in 52 seconds to stay alive in the consolation bracket.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0