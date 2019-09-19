HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL: Kasson-Mantorville at Winona, 7 p.m.; Cotter at Rushford-Peterson, 7 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.; Stewartville at St. Charles, 7 p.m.; Houston at Lyle-Pacelli, 7 p.m.; Eleva-Strum at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.; Arcadia at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.; Mauston at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Lewiston-Altura at Southwest Christian Tournament, TBD
BOYS SOCCER: Coulee Christian at Cotter, 5 p.m.