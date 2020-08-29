 Skip to main content
Local schedule for Friday, August 29
Local schedule for Friday, August 29

Saturday HIGH SCHOOL

TENNIS:

Holmen at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.; Red Wing at Winona, 4:30 p.m.

