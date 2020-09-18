Let us play! Winona Senior High athletes protest school's decision to postpone sports again

Winona Senior High athletes took matters into their own hands on Friday.
After the news broke Thursday that Winona Senior High wouldn’t be resuming sports after the previously designated two-week postponement was scheduled to end Friday, they felt it was important to make sure their voices were heard. So they protested.
“We knew we had to come out here ourselves,” girls soccer captain Grace Quinn said. “Instead of just all the parents emailing them. We want people to know we want to play. It’s just not our parents or old adults getting mad, but we — the athletes — want to play.”
Activities Director Casey Indra was all for it, watching proudly as about 50 athletes held various signs and chanted ‘Let us play!’ in front of the Winona Senior High administrators offices.
“I love to see these kids out here,” Indra said. “I love to see them fighting for what they believe in. I support them.”
WSHS postponed sports for two weeks on Sept. 4 after a surge that saw COVID-19 cases rise at troubling rate in Winona County. As of Friday, the county reported 727 positive cases with the month of September seeing 259. Yet, 440 of the 727 positive cases (60.5%) fall in the 18 to 24 age group. It’s that last part that frustrates Winona Senior High athletes.
“You can look at the numbers,” boys soccer captain Owen Ping said. “All of them are coming from the 19 to 24 category and it’s right when WSU came back to school. Kind of hard to look at that and say it’s not the college.
“... We have done everything we can. We have been going above and beyond to even wearing masks in practice when we don’t have to.”
“Everyone has followed the rules and guidelines given to us by the state,” fellow boys soccer captain Hans Larsen added. “And we have had zero cases as far as I know.”
To make matters worse they see other teams in the Big 9 Conference playing as well as Cotter, which is right down the road.
“Everyone in our conference is playing,” Ping said. “Cotter right down the block is playing. ... It just seems there isn’t a lot of clarity from the people in charge, like what we can and can’t do.”
Yet, as of Thursday morning it appeared the Winhawks were going to be given the green light to start back up Friday. They received the OK from the Winona County Health Department as they felt comfortable with the recent trend in COVID-19 cases. But the Minnesota Health Department along with a state epidemiologist recommended it still wasn’t safe for the Winhawks.
“We owe it to the (student-athletes) to get out there as quick as possible, but we also owe it to them to make it safe,” Indra said. “And when government agencies and officials are recommending this how do you go against this?”
That’s when the Winhawks decided to organize as a group. It was Ping that initiated the movement and soon had the girls soccer and tennis teams at his side with some cross country members as well as they sought answers.
“We just want someone to actually tell us why they’re actually shutting us down instead of just being because of the numbers,” Ping said. “The numbers are there. They are showing zero cases here.”
Unlike the first postponement that was set with a hard two week minimum, this postponement will be day-by-day with administrators and health officials in constant contact about the situation. Administrators will meet with a team of health officials on Monday to determine the next move. As of now, the events scheduled for this upcoming Tuesday are still on.
“I have not postponed anything for Tuesday with the hopes that we can get some answers on Monday,” Indra said. “If we get something that can change some opinions and then go from there.
“I’m holding out hope.”
