Let us play! Winona Senior High athletes protest school's decision to postpone sports again

“... We have done everything we can. We have been going above and beyond to even wearing masks in practice when we don’t have to.”

“Everyone has followed the rules and guidelines given to us by the state,” fellow boys soccer captain Hans Larsen added. “And we have had zero cases as far as I know.”

To make matters worse they see other teams in the Big 9 Conference playing as well as Cotter, which is right down the road.

“Everyone in our conference is playing,” Ping said. “Cotter right down the block is playing. ... It just seems there isn’t a lot of clarity from the people in charge, like what we can and can’t do.”

Yet, as of Thursday morning it appeared the Winhawks were going to be given the green light to start back up Friday. They received the OK from the Winona County Health Department as they felt comfortable with the recent trend in COVID-19 cases. But the Minnesota Health Department along with a state epidemiologist recommended it still wasn’t safe for the Winhawks.

“We owe it to the (student-athletes) to get out there as quick as possible, but we also owe it to them to make it safe,” Indra said. “And when government agencies and officials are recommending this how do you go against this?”