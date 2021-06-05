June 5 High school sports roundup: Cotter softball keeps season alive with win over Chatfield

The Cotter High School softball team kept its season alive with a 16-1 win over Chatfield in four innings on Saturday in the elimination bracket of the MSHSL section 1AA tournament.

The top-seeded Ramblers fell to second-seeded St. Charles 4-2 earlier in the day but rebounded quickly with 10 runs in the first inning against the third-seeded Gophers.

Savy Repinski and Madison Hazelton combined to allow only three hits on the mound, while Alison French led Cotter at the plate with four hits and four RBI.

Hailey Biesanz was 3 for 4 with two RBI, while Abree Dieterman was 2 for 2 with two RBI.

BASEBALL

MSHSL sections

Section 1AA

Caledonia 3, Lewiston-Altura 2

Caledonia 5, Chatfield 0

CALEDONIA — The top-seeded Warriors, who previously lost to fourth-seeded Chatfield to move to the elimination bracket, rallied late to beat the third-seeded Cardinals before topping the Gophers.