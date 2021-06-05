June 5 High school sports roundup: Cotter softball keeps season alive with win over Chatfield

The Cotter High School softball team kept its season alive with a 16-1 win over Chatfield in four innings on Saturday in the elimination bracket of the MSHSL section 1AA tournament.
The top-seeded Ramblers fell to second-seeded St. Charles 4-2 earlier in the day but rebounded quickly with 10 runs in the first inning against the third-seeded Gophers.
Savy Repinski and Madison Hazelton combined to allow only three hits on the mound, while Alison French led Cotter at the plate with four hits and four RBI.
Hailey Biesanz was 3 for 4 with two RBI, while Abree Dieterman was 2 for 2 with two RBI.
BASEBALL
MSHSL sections
Section 1AA
Caledonia 3, Lewiston-Altura 2
Caledonia 5, Chatfield 0
CALEDONIA — The top-seeded Warriors, who previously lost to fourth-seeded Chatfield to move to the elimination bracket, rallied late to beat the third-seeded Cardinals before topping the Gophers.
Caledonia will play second-seeded Pine Island at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Rochester.
The Warriors trailed Lewiston-Altura 2-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, but Casey Schultz tied the game with an RBI double before Devin Vonderohe brought in the winning run with a single.
Brady Augedahl also drove in a run, while Vonderohe picked up the win. Vonderohe, who pitched in relief of Schultz, allowed only one hit and struck out three in 2⅓ innings.
Vonderohe and Augedahl then combined to throw a two-hitter against Chatfield, while Caledonia scored one run in five different innings.
Schultz, Vonderohe, Thane Meiners, Andrew Kunelius and Ayden Goetzinger each drove in a run.
Section 1A
Wabasha-Kellogg 7, Rushford-Peterson 5
AUSTIN — The seventh-seeded Trojans had their season ended.