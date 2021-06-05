June 4 High school sports roundup: C-FC baseball beats Alma Center Lincoln

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The C-FC High School baseball team earned an 11-1 Dairyland Conference win over Alma Center Lincoln on Friday.

With the win, the Pirates improved to 8-14 overall and 8-8 in the conference.

Nonconference

La Crosse Logan 23, G-E-T 2 (5)

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Rangers (4-11) used 15 hits and five errors by the Red Hawks to cruise to a victory that is their third in a row after a 1-11 start.

Curtis Leaver was 3 for 3 with an RBI and four runs scored for Logan, which scored six runs in the first inning, seven in the second and 10 in the fourth.

Nick Joley was 2 for 2 with two RBI, Johnny Leaver 2 for 4 with two RBI, Eli Forer 2 for 3 with two RBI, George Luckner 2 for 4 with two RBI and Jonah Gruen 1 for 2 with a double and RBI.

Forer struck out three and allowed four hits in four innings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0