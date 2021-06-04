June 3 High school sports roundup: Winona, Cotter softball teams win in section tournaments

AUSTIN — A strong performance on the mound by Makayla Steffes helped the top-seeded Winona Senior High softball team earn a 5-1 win over fifth-seeded Jordan in the MSHSL Section 1AAA tournament on Thursday.

The Winhawks will play third-seeded Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the section championship. The Komets beat second-seeded Byron 8-4 on Thursday.

Steffes allowed only three hits and struck out six without allowing an earned run against the Jaguars and was also 1 for 3 at the plate.

Hannah Lee was 1 for 2 with two RBI to lead Winona, while Mackenzi Simmons drove in a run and scored two. Paige Grafton was 2 for 3 and also scored a run.

Section 1AA

Cotter 5, P-E-M 3

The top-seeded Ramblers will host second-seeded St. Charles at 10 a.m. Saturday after beating the fourth-seeded Bulldogs.

BASEBALL

Section 1AAA

Jordan 1, Winona 0