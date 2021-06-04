June 3 High school sports roundup: Winona, Cotter softball teams win in section tournaments

AUSTIN — A strong performance on the mound by Makayla Steffes helped the top-seeded Winona Senior High softball team earn a 5-1 win over fifth-seeded Jordan in the MSHSL Section 1AAA tournament on Thursday.
The Winhawks will play third-seeded Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the section championship. The Komets beat second-seeded Byron 8-4 on Thursday.
Steffes allowed only three hits and struck out six without allowing an earned run against the Jaguars and was also 1 for 3 at the plate.
Hannah Lee was 1 for 2 with two RBI to lead Winona, while Mackenzi Simmons drove in a run and scored two. Paige Grafton was 2 for 3 and also scored a run.
Section 1AA
Cotter 5, P-E-M 3
The top-seeded Ramblers will host second-seeded St. Charles at 10 a.m. Saturday after beating the fourth-seeded Bulldogs.
BASEBALL
Section 1AAA
Jordan 1, Winona 0
JORDAN — Cody Hundorf allowed only two hits and struck out nine in 5⅔ innings, but the sixth-seeded Winhawks had only four hits as their season came to a close.
Section 1AA
P-E-M 13, Lewiston-Altura 0 (5)
PLAINVIEW — Sam Bronk, Cole Kreidermacher and Caleb Mueller had the only hits for the third-seeded Cardinals, who will play top-seeded Caledonia on Saturday in the elimination bracket.
The second-seeded Bulldogs scored three in the bottom of the first inning to grab the lead before breaking the game open with 10 runs in the third.
Section 1A
Lyle-Pacelli 15, Rushford-Peterson 0 (5)
Rushford-Peterson 14, Spring Grove 8
AUSTIN — The seventh-seeded Trojans lost to the second-seeded Athletics but kept their season alive with a win over the sixth-seeded Lions in the elimination bracket.
They will play the loser of top-seeded Hayfield and fifth-seeded Wabasha-Kellogg on Saturday.