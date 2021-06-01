June 1 High school sports roundup: Top-seeded Winhawks, Ramblers roll in postseason openers

Behind dominating starts from their young aces, both the Winona Senior High and Cotter softball teams rolled in their postseason openers on Tuesday.
Sophomore Makayla Steffes allowed just one hit to help the Winhawks to a 7-0 victory at Winona Senior High in their Section 1AAA opener, while freshman Madison Hazelton tossed a one hitter of her own as the Ramblers defeated Lake City 8-0 at Bowlin Field in a Section 1AA first round game.
Steffes struck out nine and also added a triple at the plate for the Winhawks (16-5) — who are the top overall seed in Section 1AAA.
Macy McNally went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Grace Fricke had an RBI double, while Paige Grafton and Hannah Lee each recorded a hit and an RBI to pace the Winona offense.
The Winhawks now take on fifth seeded Jordan, which defeated Red Wing 7-3 in their playoff opener. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Todd Park in Austin.
Hazelton had seven punchouts and zero walks to help secure the Ramblers (20-1) 16th consecutive victory.
Hailey Biesanz was 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI as part of a 13-hit Cotter attack. Ellie Macal went 2-for-2 with a double, while Nadia and Abree Dieterman also tallied doubles for the top-seeded Ramblers.
Cotter now hosts fourth-seeded PEM 5 p.m. Thursday at Bowlin Field. The Bulldogs knocked off La Crescent-Hokah 11-1. The Ramblers won the lone regular season matchup 13-3.
No. 3 Chatfield 2, No. 6 Lewiston-Altura 1
CHATFIELD — Elsewhere in Section 1AA, the Cardinals (9-11) saw their season end in extra innings.
Madison Olsie gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead with an RBI single that scored Tiegan Prigge in the fifth, before the Gophers tied it in the bottom half.
Alexis Hinkley delivered the game-winning, run-scoring hit in the eighth inning for the Gophers.
Olivia Funk allowed just two runs — one earned — on four hits with nine strikeouts for the Cardinals, who had just two hits as a team.
Section 1A
No. 4 Houston 4, No. 5 Rushford-Peterson
HOUSTON — A two run fifth inning gave the Hurricanes (8-12) the insurance they needed to end the Trojans (1-20) season.
Houston will now play top seeded Wabasha-Kellogg.
No stats were reported.
Coulee
G-E-T 15, Viroqua 6
VIROQUA — The Red Hawks (11-3, 8-2) kept pace for a Coulee Conference title by blasting the Blackhawks (5-11, 1-8).
Senior Anna Puent was 3-for-6 with a double, junior Lindsey Lettner 3-for-5 with three RBI and sophomore Maggie Bistodeau 2-for-3 with three RBI for G-E-T, which won its fourth straight game and remained one game behind first-place Westby.
Dairyland
C-FC 13, Eleva-Strum 0 (5)
FOUNTAIN CITY — Emma Baures tossed five hitless innings as the Pirates (16-4, 14-2) rolled over their Dairyland rival.
Baures walked just two and had seven strikeouts in the circle.
Chayce Rollinger and Jordyn Halverson each went 3-for-4 with Rollinger recording a home run and five RBI, while Halverson added four RBI.
BASEBALL
MSHSL Section tournament
No. 6 Winona 10, No. 7 Kasson-Mantorville 1
The Winhawks (7-13) snapped a nine-game losing streak behind an eight-run sixth inning that was highlighted by a grand slam from Ashten Vaughn.
Tucker Merchlewitz picked up the win on the mound for the Winhawks, who now play in an elimination game 5 p.m. Thursday at second seeded Jordan.
Coulee
West Salem 11, G-E-T 1 (6)
GALESVILLE — The Panthers scored in all but one inning and had 14 hits to beat the Red Hawks.
Brett McConkey was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI for West Salem (11-4, 10-1), which won for the seventh time in eight games and turned four G-E-T errors into a couple of unearned runs.
Justin Barney, Isaac Olson, Zach Hutchinson and Chris Calico joined McConkey with two hits for the Panthers, who scored four runs in the third inning and three in the fourth to take an 8-1 lead. Olson doubled twice and matched McConkey’s three RBI.
G-E-T’s Ethan Stoner drove in a run in the bottom of the third, and McConkey struck out nine while allowing five hits during a complete game.
Dairyland
C-FC 10, Eleva-Strum 6
FOUNTAIN CITY — The Pirates improved to 7-13 overall and 7-7 in Dairyland play, but no stats were reported.