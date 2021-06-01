June 1 High school sports roundup: Top-seeded Winhawks, Ramblers roll in postseason openers

Behind dominating starts from their young aces, both the Winona Senior High and Cotter softball teams rolled in their postseason openers on Tuesday.

Sophomore Makayla Steffes allowed just one hit to help the Winhawks to a 7-0 victory at Winona Senior High in their Section 1AAA opener, while freshman Madison Hazelton tossed a one hitter of her own as the Ramblers defeated Lake City 8-0 at Bowlin Field in a Section 1AA first round game.

Steffes struck out nine and also added a triple at the plate for the Winhawks (16-5) — who are the top overall seed in Section 1AAA.

Macy McNally went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Grace Fricke had an RBI double, while Paige Grafton and Hannah Lee each recorded a hit and an RBI to pace the Winona offense.

The Winhawks now take on fifth seeded Jordan, which defeated Red Wing 7-3 in their playoff opener. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Todd Park in Austin.

Hazelton had seven punchouts and zero walks to help secure the Ramblers (20-1) 16th consecutive victory.

Hailey Biesanz was 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI as part of a 13-hit Cotter attack. Ellie Macal went 2-for-2 with a double, while Nadia and Abree Dieterman also tallied doubles for the top-seeded Ramblers.