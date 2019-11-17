The Friday Night Lights were fun. But that’s not what Aaron Witt is going to remember the most.
Witt, bound for the University of Wisconsin and the Big Ten next fall, was a fixture of the greatest stretch in the history of the Winona Senior High School football program. He was a starter on four section championship teams, never lost a game at Paul Giel Field and four times played in a game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“The games were great and all,” Witt said just minutes after his high school career came to an end with a 48-24 loss to Rocori in the MSHSL Class AAAA state semifinals on Friday night. “But just being around the guys. Waking up, 5 in the morning, going to work with them, doing all those things, growing together, becoming a family … that’s what I’m going to really miss. Football games, they’re great. But I’m going to remember the work.”
It was through that work that the Winhawks became a football power in Minnesota, one of only seven teams in the state this year to play in the state tournament for the fourth straight season. It was the foundation for the 43-5 record over the past four years, the three district titles, the four section titles, the state runner-up finish in 2016 and state semifinal runs in 2017 and 2019.
But it was also the foundation for building something greater than what can be defined by wins and losses, touchdowns and turnovers.
That’s where these Winhawks became a family.
And that’s why, when the music stops and the magic runs out, that the end is so painful. Not because there are no more games to play, but because there is no more time to spend together preparing for those games.
“If you think about it, it’s been an amazing ride with these kids,” Winona coach John Cassellius said. ”This is our fourth game playing up here with these kids. We’ve been to the state tournament four years in a row. It’s just been a great group of kids that has worked extremely hard. They make sacrifices for each other.”
It was through that work that the Winhawks changed expectations. When these seniors — who also include Dayne Gamoke, Austin Mlynczak, Sean Mohan, Jack Rutkowski, Spencer Wright, Jackson Nibbelink, Sam Kanne, Trevor Pomeroy, Ricardo Castanon, Garit Wollan, Bennett Heftman, Cal Brinkman, Ethan Prodzinski and Shawn Mugo — were in elementary school, the idea of playing on the same turf as the Minnesota Vikings in the semifinals of the state tournament was an absurd dream.
Some of them did it four times.
Before they headed north, the Winhawks walked through the halls of Winona’s three elementary schools, where they were greeted by screaming kids wearing orange and black, kids who now can go out to recess and pretend they are Jackson Nibbelink or Trevor Pomeroy or Dayne Gamoke or Aaron Witt playing at U.S. Bank Stadium. That dream isn’t so ludicrous anymore.
“There’s hope,” Nibbelink said. “Every year we’ve been here, there’s no reason why we can’t do it again. Our coaches have a really great atmosphere. You give them a handful of players and they can make them into really great players and get them back up here.”
Friday’s loss also hurt because the Winhawks weren’t at full strength. Brinkman, a two-way starter, suffered a concussion in a quarterfinal win over Simley and wasn’t in pads. Prodzinski injured his ankle in the first quarter and was on crutches for the second half. Some, no doubt, will question if the result would have been the same if everyone was healthy, a painful exercise to be sure.
The coaches will find a way to be better for it. When one senior is injured or can’t play, that opens the door for someone, often a younger player, to fill their shoes. Cassellius was quick to point out that his team seemed to get younger at certain positions as the year progressed.
“On defense, we started a sophomore and we started a freshman the last four games … and we’re here,” Cassellius said. “That’s probably kudos to (the seniors) for bringing those guys along quickly and believing in them and trusting in them. They’re only going to be better for it down the road.”
Still, that doesn’t change the fact that it was excruciating for some to have to watch the final seconds of their high school career tick away knowing there was nothing they could do about it.
But while Friday’s game was the last they will play together as football players, it wasn’t their last night as a family. Far from it. There’s no eligibility limits on family, Cassellius said.
“We’ll be there for them for the rest of their life,” Cassellius said. “Just because they graduate doesn’t mean that we’re done with them. To me, that’s important. It’s important for them to know that it’s not just about football. It’s about life. We’re going to be there for you for whatever you need it.
“You spend a lot of time with these guys over six months. You learn what makes them go, what bugs them a little bit. You just have to be there to support them and love these guys. It’s a special group. They’re all special, but when you have a group that has done this for four years, it’s really special.”
This was written by communications coordinator John Casper, who joined the district in July 2019 after working in newspapers for nearly 20 years, almost all of them covering high school sports.
