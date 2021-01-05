Jan. 5 High school sports roundup: Red Hawks can't slow down Panthers

GALESVILLE — The G-E-T High School boys basketball team couldn't slow down a well-balanced West Salem offensive attack, as they fell to the Panthers 63-50 Tuesday night at G-E-T High School.

Junior Jack Hehli was one of three to finish in double figures for the Panthers (1-0, 1-0) with sophomores Brett McConkey and Carson Koepnick adding 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Senior Sawyer Schmidt scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Red Hawks (0-4, 0-1), while freshman Cody Schmitz chipped in 10.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 75, Cochrane-Fountain City 65

FOUNTAIN CITY — Behind 44 combined points from Blake Christianson and Tristan McRoberts the Mustangs (3-0, 3-0) won their third straight to open up the season.

Christianson scored a game-high 24 points with McRoberts scoring 20, as they led a Mel-Min offense that saw four finish in double figures. Seniors Tucker Sbraggia and Jay Arzt added 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Senior Ethan Hunger had 20 points to lead C-FC, which also received 15 points from junior Matt Bjorge and 10 points from junior Austin Becker.

Elsewhere, the C-FC boys were knocked off by Mel-Min.

