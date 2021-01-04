Jan. 4 High school sports roundup: C-FC girls knock off Melrose-Mindoro

FOUNTAIN CITY — The Cochrane-Fountain City High School girls basketball team didn't let a two-week break turn into rust by handling Melrose-Mindoro 76-34 Monday night at C-FC High School.

The Pirates (2-2, 2-1) hadn't played since Dec. 21 — a 66-65 defeat to Blair-Taylor — but quickly overwhelmed the Mustangs (2-2, 2-2) allowing just 15 points in the second half to hand Mel-Min their second straight loss.

Senior Jordyn Halverson led C-FC with 18 points. Senior Emma Baures added 14 points and sophomore Breilynn Halverson 10 for the Pirates.

Senior Teagan Frey scored a team-high 18 points for Melrose-Mindoro.

Coulee

Arcadia 63, G-E-T 60

GALESVILLE — Haily Sonsalla scored all 14 of her points in the second half to help the Raiders break a 16-16 halftime tie.

Sonsalla was joined in double figures by Breah Golden, who poured in a team-best 20 points, as well as Chloe Halverson (11) and Autumn Passehl (10) as Arcadia (3-2, 2-0) stayed perfect in Coulee play.