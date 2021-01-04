 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 4 High school sports roundup: C-FC girls knock off Melrose-Mindoro
0 comments
alert

Jan. 4 High school sports roundup: C-FC girls knock off Melrose-Mindoro

{{featured_button_text}}

FOUNTAIN CITY — The Cochrane-Fountain City High School girls basketball team didn't let a two-week break turn into rust by handling Melrose-Mindoro 76-34 Monday night at C-FC High School.

The Pirates (2-2, 2-1) hadn't played since Dec. 21 — a 66-65 defeat to Blair-Taylor — but quickly overwhelmed the Mustangs (2-2, 2-2) allowing just 15 points in the second half to hand Mel-Min their second straight loss.

Jordyn Halverson mug

Halverson
Emma Baures mug

Baures

Senior Jordyn Halverson led C-FC with 18 points. Senior Emma Baures added 14 points and sophomore Breilynn Halverson 10 for the Pirates.

Senior Teagan Frey scored a team-high 18 points for Melrose-Mindoro.

Coulee

Arcadia 63, G-E-T 60

GALESVILLE — Haily Sonsalla scored all 14 of her points in the second half to help the Raiders break a 16-16 halftime tie. 

Sonsalla was joined in double figures by Breah Golden, who poured in a team-best 20 points, as well as Chloe Halverson (11) and Autumn Passehl (10) as Arcadia (3-2, 2-0) stayed perfect in Coulee play. 

Lindsey Lettne r and Rachel Amoth did all they could for the Red Hawks (0-3, 0-1), combining for 43 points thanks to a game-high 24 from Lettner.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coulee

Fall Creek 50, Arcadia 46

ARCADIA — Chandler Sonsalla and Evan Pauly each finished with 14 points, while Austin Zastrow added 10 to pace the Arcadia (3-2) offense.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Five Winona-area prep football players to watch in 2018

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News