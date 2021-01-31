Jan. 30 High school sports roundup: C-FC's Foley wins wrestling regional

Arcadia Regional

ARCADIA — Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T racked up 255 points to win the team championship and moved eight wrestlers to sectional competition.

Carson Koss (12-4, 120), Tanner Andersen (16-0, 126), David Hiles (11-6, 132), Colin Niederkorn (8-9, 138), Ben Peterson (8-8, 160), River Rommel (13-3, 182), Justin Gappa (6-5, 195) and Tanner Daffinson (16-0, 285) all qualified for the Mustangs.

Koss, Andersen, Peterson, Rommel and Daffinson won championships.

BOYS HOCKEY

Winona 7, Austin 2

AUSTIN — The Winhawks (1-3-1) won their first game of the year thanks to an offensive outburst that saw them outshoot the Packers 48-17.

Senior Matt Thesing finished with four goals, but it was eighth-grader Aven Prodzinski that got the Winhawks going with a goal off of assists from Ayden Ruesgen and Alex Charles to open up the scoring nine minutes into the first period. Thesing then scored the first of his four when he lit the lamp under two minutes later before Prodzinski scored his second with under two minutes left in the first period to give the Winhawks a 3-0 lead.