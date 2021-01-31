Jan. 30 High school sports roundup: C-FC's Foley wins wrestling regional

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Zach Foley took care of business at the WIAA Division 3 regional Saturday in Independence, punching his ticket to next weekend’s sectional in dominating fashion.
The Cochrane-Fountain City senior (7-1) — who entered the day ranked third in the state in the 145-pound weight class by Wisconsin Wrestling Online — dropped down a weight class, wrestling at 138. He had little trouble with his bracket, winning by pin over Blair-Taylor’s Colton Koxlien in the semifinals before defeating La Crosse Aquinas’ Jack Christianson by an 8-0 major decision.
Foley will now head to the Division 3 sectional Saturday, Feb. 6 at Mineral Point where he will take on Westby senior Trevor Lemke in his opening match. Foley is aiming for his second consecutive WIAA state tournament trip after placing fourth in the 132-pound weight class at last year’s state meet.
Sam Schutz (4-4, 160) was close to joining Foley at sectionals. After dropping his semifinal match, Schutz knocked off Blair-Taylor’s Bryan Rogstad by a 6-1 decision but lost by a 14-2 major decision against Brekken Kulig of Whitehall to finish third. The top two in each weight class advance to Saturday’s sectional.
Caleb Nisbit (152) and Joe Bork (170) each placed fourth to round out the Pirates scores.
DIVISION 2
Arcadia Regional
ARCADIA — Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T racked up 255 points to win the team championship and moved eight wrestlers to sectional competition.
Carson Koss (12-4, 120), Tanner Andersen (16-0, 126), David Hiles (11-6, 132), Colin Niederkorn (8-9, 138), Ben Peterson (8-8, 160), River Rommel (13-3, 182), Justin Gappa (6-5, 195) and Tanner Daffinson (16-0, 285) all qualified for the Mustangs.
Koss, Andersen, Peterson, Rommel and Daffinson won championships.
BOYS HOCKEY
Winona 7, Austin 2
AUSTIN — The Winhawks (1-3-1) won their first game of the year thanks to an offensive outburst that saw them outshoot the Packers 48-17.
Senior Matt Thesing finished with four goals, but it was eighth-grader Aven Prodzinski that got the Winhawks going with a goal off of assists from Ayden Ruesgen and Alex Charles to open up the scoring nine minutes into the first period. Thesing then scored the first of his four when he lit the lamp under two minutes later before Prodzinski scored his second with under two minutes left in the first period to give the Winhawks a 3-0 lead.
Jackson Cichosz put the Winhawks up 4-0 with a goal off of the first of three assists from Teis Larsen. Thesing put Winona up 5-0 before Austin (0-5) scored their first goal. Thesing would score two more times in the third period to put the Winhawks up 7-1. Alex Benson earned the win between the pipes, making 15 saves.