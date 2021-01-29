Jan. 29 High school sports roundup: C-FC girls runs past Gilmanton for another victory

FOUNTAIN CITY — The Cochrane-Fountain City High School girls basketball team saw four finish in double figures to help the Pirates keep pace for a Dairyland Conference title with an 80-30 smacking of Gilmanton on Friday night.
The win moves the Pirates (11-3, 10-2) — who have now won 10 of their past 12 games and three straight overall — to a ½ game behind Blair-Taylor (10-1) for the top spot in the Dairyland Conference. The Pirates have two conference games left, while Blair-Taylor has three.
Lindsey Peterson led the way with 17 points thanks to three 3-pointers, while Jordyn Halverson was right behind her with 16 — 12 of which came in the first half. Chayce Rollinger added 12, while Haili Brone chipped in 10 and Emma Baures pitched in eight to lead a balanced C-FC attack.
Three Rivers
Cotter 60, Fillmore Central 35
Cotter (3-2, 2-2) used a 34-12 second half run to get past the Falcons (3-2).
Junior Megan Morgan hit four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 19 points while also collecting a team-best nine rebounds. Junior Sofia Sandcork added 11, while senior Ellie Macal finished with 10.
Big 9
Austin 58, Winona 23
AUSTIN — Izzy Goettelman scored nine points, while Marquetta Berlin-Burns added four for the Winhawks (1-4, 1-4).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers
Caledonia 75, Rushford-Peterson 52
RUSHFORD, Minn. — Senior Luke O’Hare led the Trojans (3-2, 3-2) with 15 points, while Justin Ruberg added 13 for Rushford-Peterson, which shot just 35% from the field against a stingy Caledonia defense.
Caledonia Senior Andrew Kunelius scored a game-high 21 points and classmate Sam Privet added 20 as the Warriors improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
Senior Austin Klug was also in double figures and finished with 17 points.
PEM 63, Lewiston-Altura 39
PLAINVIEW — Coming off a big win over rival Rushford-Peterson on Tuesday, the Cardinals (3-2, 3-2) were unable to keep the momentum going and were outscored 36-19 in the second half against a talented PEM (3-1, 3-1) team.
Thomas Menk continued his stellar season, scoring 17 points after scoring a combined 46 points in L-A’s previous two games. Sam Bronk chipped in six points, while Collin Bonow added four for the Cardinals.