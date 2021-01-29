Jan. 29 High school sports roundup: C-FC girls runs past Gilmanton for another victory

FOUNTAIN CITY — The Cochrane-Fountain City High School girls basketball team saw four finish in double figures to help the Pirates keep pace for a Dairyland Conference title with an 80-30 smacking of Gilmanton on Friday night.

The win moves the Pirates (11-3, 10-2) — who have now won 10 of their past 12 games and three straight overall — to a ½ game behind Blair-Taylor (10-1) for the top spot in the Dairyland Conference. The Pirates have two conference games left, while Blair-Taylor has three.

Lindsey Peterson led the way with 17 points thanks to three 3-pointers, while Jordyn Halverson was right behind her with 16 — 12 of which came in the first half. Chayce Rollinger added 12, while Haili Brone chipped in 10 and Emma Baures pitched in eight to lead a balanced C-FC attack.

Three Rivers

Cotter 60, Fillmore Central 35

Cotter (3-2, 2-2) used a 34-12 second half run to get past the Falcons (3-2).

Junior Megan Morgan hit four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 19 points while also collecting a team-best nine rebounds. Junior Sofia Sandcork added 11, while senior Ellie Macal finished with 10.

Big 9