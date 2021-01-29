Jan. 28 High school sports roundup: C-FC girls knock off Augusta; another big night for WSHS goalie

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Thanks to some stingy second half defense, the Cochrane-Fountain City High School girls basketball team won their second consecutive game by knocking off Augusta Thursday night 50-23 at C-FC High School.

The Pirates (10-4, 9-2) — who have now won nine of their past 11 games and sit one game back of Blair-Taylor for first place in the Dairyland Conference — outscored Augusta 29-9 after entering halftime with a 21-14 lead.

Senior Jordyn Halverson and junior Chayce Rollinger helped pace the C-FC offense, finishing with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Seniors Lindsey Peterson and Emma Baures each chipped in six, while Maile Gotzinger and Mckinlee Northrup each added three points.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Mankato West 4, Winona 0

MANKATO — Despite another stellar showing from eighth-grade goaltender Aliya Gricius, the Winhawks dropped their fourth consecutive game.

Gricius made 51 saves between the pipes and has now made 232 saves in the four games for the Winhawks, who were outshot by the Scarlets 55-13.

The Winhawks (0-4) look to bounce back at 1:30 p.m. Saturday when they host Austin (3-0).

BOYS HOCKEY