Jan. 26 High school sports roundup: Winona boys basketball falls to West
TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP

The Winona Senior High boys basketball team ran into a buzzsaw on Tuesday night, suffering their first loss of the season to Mankato West 72-38 at Winona Senior High School. 

West was fresh off a close defeat to No. 9 ranked Austin on Friday and took it out on the Winhawks, who were coming off a 66-53 defeat of Faribault. 

The Winhawks (3-1, 3-1) will get their own crack of Austin when they host the Packers at 7:30 p.m. Friday. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Three Rivers

Lake City 92, Lewiston-Altura 33

LEWISTON — The Cardinals (0-4) were led by Elise Sommers’ 11 points. L-A will look to capture their first win when they host PEM Thursday. 

Big 9

Mankato West 63, Winona 21

MANKATO — The Winhawks (1-3, 1-3) will look to bounce back on the road Friday when they travel to take on Austin. 

Dairyland

C-FC 54, Eau Claire Immanuel 36

EAU CLAIRE — The Pirates (9-3, 8-2) snapped a two-game losing streak and will look to make it two in a row when they host Augusta Thursday.

Coulee

Arcadia 76, Viroqua 25

ARCADIA — Sophomore Breah Golden scored 27 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Raiders (6-7, 5-4) as they ended a four-game losing streak. She made five 3-pointers.

Sophomore Autumn Passehl added 16 points, six rebounds and five steals, while senior Chloe Halverson scored 14 points to go with seven rebounds, six assists and five steals for Arcadia.

