Jan. 26 High school sports roundup: Winona boys basketball falls to West

The Winona Senior High boys basketball team ran into a buzzsaw on Tuesday night, suffering their first loss of the season to Mankato West 72-38 at Winona Senior High School.
West was fresh off a close defeat to No. 9 ranked Austin on Friday and took it out on the Winhawks, who were coming off a 66-53 defeat of Faribault.
The Winhawks (3-1, 3-1) will get their own crack of Austin when they host the Packers at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers
Lake City 92, Lewiston-Altura 33
LEWISTON — The Cardinals (0-4) were led by Elise Sommers’ 11 points. L-A will look to capture their first win when they host PEM Thursday.
Big 9
Mankato West 63, Winona 21
MANKATO — The Winhawks (1-3, 1-3) will look to bounce back on the road Friday when they travel to take on Austin.
Dairyland
C-FC 54, Eau Claire Immanuel 36
EAU CLAIRE — The Pirates (9-3, 8-2) snapped a two-game losing streak and will look to make it two in a row when they host Augusta Thursday.
Coulee
Arcadia 76, Viroqua 25
ARCADIA — Sophomore Breah Golden scored 27 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Raiders (6-7, 5-4) as they ended a four-game losing streak. She made five 3-pointers.
Sophomore Autumn Passehl added 16 points, six rebounds and five steals, while senior Chloe Halverson scored 14 points to go with seven rebounds, six assists and five steals for Arcadia.