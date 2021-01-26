Jan. 26 High school sports roundup: Winona boys basketball falls to West

The Winona Senior High boys basketball team ran into a buzzsaw on Tuesday night, suffering their first loss of the season to Mankato West 72-38 at Winona Senior High School.

West was fresh off a close defeat to No. 9 ranked Austin on Friday and took it out on the Winhawks, who were coming off a 66-53 defeat of Faribault.

The Winhawks (3-1, 3-1) will get their own crack of Austin when they host the Packers at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Three Rivers

Lake City 92, Lewiston-Altura 33

LEWISTON — The Cardinals (0-4) were led by Elise Sommers’ 11 points. L-A will look to capture their first win when they host PEM Thursday.

Big 9

Mankato West 63, Winona 21

MANKATO — The Winhawks (1-3, 1-3) will look to bounce back on the road Friday when they travel to take on Austin.

Dairyland