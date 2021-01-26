 Skip to main content
Jan. 26 High school sports roundup: Cotter girls basketball bounces back against Chatfield
Jan. 26 High school sports roundup: Cotter girls basketball bounces back against Chatfield

CHATFIELD — Led by a near double-double from senior Ellie Macal, the Cotter girls basketball team rebounded from their most recent loss by knocking off Three Rivers Conference foe Chatfield 74-55 Monday night at Chatfield High School. 

Macal continued her stellar season by scoring a game-high 18 points and collecting a team-best eight rebounds. Juniors Megan Morgan and Olivia Gardner each flirted with a triple-double with Morgan finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Gardner finished with 12 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists. 

The Ramblers (2-2, 2-2) will look to make it two in a row when they host Fillmore Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday. 

St. Charles 47, Rushford-Peterson 34

RUSHFORD, Minn. — The Saints (5-0, 3-0) outscored the Trojans 30-20 in the second half to hand R-P (1-2, 0-2) their second straight loss. 

Kaylee Ruberg scored a team-high 12 points, while Emarie Jacobson finished a rebound shy of a double-double, tallying 10 points on 5 of 8 shooting to go along with nine rebounds.  

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 70, C-FC 49

FOUNTAIN CITY —  Michael Bissen and Matt Bjorge each had 14 points to lead C-FC (3-11, 1-7)

Kyle Steien scored a game-high 25 points and classmate Matt Waldera added 16 for the Wildcats (13-1, 7-0), who won their ninth straight game.

Coulee

G-E-T 65, Viroqua 59

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks had three players in double figures, led by freshman Cody Schmitz’s 22 points, as they snapped a five-game losing streak.

Freshman Jack Beedle added 14 points and senior Luke Vance had 11 as G-E-T improved to 2-9 overall and 2-5 in the conference.

Senior Jacob Lotz had a game-high 23 points for the Blackhawks (7-7, 3-4), who also got 10 points from senior Nick Schneider.

Arcadia 41, Westby 34

ARCADIA — Chandler Sonsalla had 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and Evan Pauly added 10 as the Raiders improved to 6-5 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

Kaden Updike pitched in seven points for Arcadia, which led 20-17 at the half.

Norsemen senior Gavin Bergdahl made four 3s and finished with a game-high 14 points and junior Grant McCauley added 11, but Westby (0-10, 0-7) remained winless.

