Jan. 26 High school sports roundup: Cotter girls basketball bounces back against Chatfield

CHATFIELD — Led by a near double-double from senior Ellie Macal, the Cotter girls basketball team rebounded from their most recent loss by knocking off Three Rivers Conference foe Chatfield 74-55 Monday night at Chatfield High School.

Macal continued her stellar season by scoring a game-high 18 points and collecting a team-best eight rebounds. Juniors Megan Morgan and Olivia Gardner each flirted with a triple-double with Morgan finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Gardner finished with 12 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists.

The Ramblers (2-2, 2-2) will look to make it two in a row when they host Fillmore Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

St. Charles 47, Rushford-Peterson 34

RUSHFORD, Minn. — The Saints (5-0, 3-0) outscored the Trojans 30-20 in the second half to hand R-P (1-2, 0-2) their second straight loss.

Kaylee Ruberg scored a team-high 12 points, while Emarie Jacobson finished a rebound shy of a double-double, tallying 10 points on 5 of 8 shooting to go along with nine rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dairyland